MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (Imperial) points out that it has taken more than two years for the Quebec government to formally recognize the shortcomings of its law prohibiting flavours in vaping products. This overdue acknowledgment, outlined in the Report on the Implementation of the 2020–2025 Tobacco Control Act, confirms what we've been saying all along: this rigid approach has missed the mark, failed to protect public health and created an illicit market.

"Since the implementation of the flavour ban, Imperial has consistently warned the government that inadequate enforcement would enable a thriving illicit market," says Eric Gagnon, Vice President of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "The evidence clearly shows that the problems stem from those distributing non-compliant products with no regard for legal requirements."

The MSSS report1 makes it clear that, in the absence of a real implementation plan, non-compliant products continue to circulate unchecked. When it comes to vaping products, Quebec's market share is estimated to be 83.9%, according to the latest report from the Institut national de santé publique du Québec. (INSPQ, Sept. 2025) 2

"We appreciate the measures identified by the government to restrain the sale of illegal products, but it's time to act immediately to turn these recommendations into real solutions. This problem has lasted too long and continues to get worse."

Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control (CQTC)

In its own press release, the Coalition states that: "The Ministry seems to have a clear understanding of the challenges related to circumventing the ban on vaping flavours, namely that the problem extends beyond criminal actors in the black market to include manufacturers, specialty chains, and both physical and online retailers offering flavoured vaping liquids and products, which results in unfair competition with legal companies."

The good news is that we agree with the CQCT and support their proposal to modernize the law, set up a cyber-surveillance team, better supervise sales, impose tighter promotional restrictions, increase seizures of non-compliant products, speed up administrative processes, and impose stiffer fines.

"Instead of opposing calls for the government to enforce the law, it's time for the CQCT to move beyond outdated preconceptions and work constructively with the industry to eliminate the illegal market and genuinely protect young Quebecers--the very goal it has claimed to pursue from the start," adds Mr. Gagnon.

Imperial urges the government to prioritize the report's key finding: only a strong enforcement strategy targeting the illicit supply will safeguard young people and regain control of the vaping market. We reiterate our commitment to working with all stakeholders to implement concrete, sustainable solutions.

