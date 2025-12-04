MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (Imperial) today urged federal decision-makers to take immediate action to address the rapidly growing illicit market for nicotine pouches in Canada, following a CBC News investigation that exposed widespread illegal sales in certain stores and online. The findings reinforce what Imperial has been warning about for months: the Ministerial Order forcing legal nicotine pouches like ZONNIC behind pharmacy counters has not protected youth. Instead, it has unintentionally accelerated the spread of unregulated, dangerous products.

"By restricting access to regulated products, the policy has driven consumers straight toward unmonitored, illegal alternatives," said Eric Gagnon, VP Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial. "These illicit products do not meet quality standards, and they are being sold without any age-verification--putting youth and public health at serious risk."

Imperial strongly agrees with commentary from leading public health expert David Hammond, who stressed that addressing the illegal pouch market requires stronger enforcement, including proactive retail inspections and dedicated compliance resources. But enforcement alone will not resolve the problem. To meaningfully cut off demand for illegal products, the government must allow approved Health Canada authorized nicotine pouches to be sold where adult smokers already shop, such as convenience stores and gas stations, ensuring regulated, Health Canada authorized options are accessible.

"Effective regulation must ensure both youth protection and practical access to approved cessation products for adults," added Mr. Gagnon. "We are ready to work collaboratively with Health Canada and all stakeholders to fix the gaps in the current framework and protect Canadians."

ZONNIC is the first legal nicotine pouch authorized for sale by Health Canada as a smoking-cessation product. It must not exceed 4mg of nicotine and must meet strict regulatory standards for quality, packaging, ingredients, labelling, and responsible access.

In contrast, illegal nicotine pouches, including those with flavours appealing to youth and high-nicotine products, are not approved for sale in Canada, lack quality controls, often fail to disclose ingredients and are sold without age verification. These unregulated products are the focus of recent CBC reporting and represent the core public-health concern.

