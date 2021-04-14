According to Immofacile.ca , the market for online training in the private sector is growing so fast in Quebec that even universities have announced that they will rely on online training to complete the current semester. On the international scene, UNESCO has set up a Covid-19 Coalition for online training, for the benefit of 850 million students who have left the classroom around the world. "Online training is clearly a revolution in itself in the field of both teaching and the pure and simple transfer of knowledge," said Ghislain Larochelle, P.Eng. and MBA, president and founder of Immofacile.ca , who believes that the learning process is 17% more efficient than the conventional mode, due to its flexibility and its ability to interact.

E-learning is generating more and more revenue for the business, academic and professional communities: the e-learning market has reached US$325 billion by 2020 and many entrepreneurs have realized that this is a great business opportunity. And the world of real estate investment is no exception to this trend, which the pandemic is only accelerating to make it a promising tool in a business strategy in various aspects. The president of Immofacile.ca holds as proof the ever-growing popularity of the training courses offered by the company and its free webinars, in the wake of the explosion of sales in the residential market.

In this regard, a survey conducted by the American Society for Training and Development showed that an effective training program increases profit margins by 24%. This is a significant business opportunity that is hard to pass up! In the United States, online training generated increased revenue for 42% of organizations in 2018. That's nearly half of the companies that have perceived the business opportunity of this growing market. It is therefore important for those considering getting into real estate investing to consider this option for their development, which should ultimately put them on the path to financial independence.

In this regard, the president of Immofacile.ca added that over his 20-year career as a real estate investor, he had developed techniques to succeed quickly and simply in real estate deals, which he shared with a community of budding investors who have benefited from his "SECRETS OF REAL ESTATE", in an ecosystem of mutual aid and sharing.

"In this regard, it is essential to have and maintain a good network of contacts which is one of the keys to ensuring access to a structured and promising start that can lead beginners to acquire their financial independence through real estate simplified," continued the president of Immofacile.ca specifying that with individual or group coaching workshops, theoretical training and practical sessions on the ground the chances of success for any recruit became achievable.

The outlook for real estate price increases in 2021 across Quebec is 20%, according to Desjardins, despite variations in supply and demand, while the number of transactions increased by an average of 23% in Quebec between January 2020 and January 2021: an upward pressure on prices that should continue, according to experts, even though listings collapsed by 48% over this same period.

Mr. Larochelle concluded by saying that pandemic or not, the market currently offers multiple business opportunities that could allow neophytes and rookies, like the thousands of real estate investors trained over the past 20 years, to achieve their goals on the road to financial freedom, one door at a time.

