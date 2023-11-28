The ties that bond: 'Nova Scotia's Top Employers' for 2024 keep their employees connected through community engagement

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - While many organizations have struggled to engage their workforce since the pandemic, one group of employers has found a way to keep employees engaged while giving back to the community. That's the message from this year's winners of the Nova Scotia's Top Employers competition, announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the national Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Over 50 per cent of this year's Nova Scotia winners offer employees paid time to volunteer, with most organizations offering the equivalent of two days or more," says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "This trend is unique to the region and reflects the strong sense of community found at Nova Scotia's Top Employers."

"There is a strong connection between how employers treat their people and how they engage with the broader community," adds Richard Yerema, executive editor. "The best employers recognize they are often central in providing meaningful opportunities for employees to help out in the wider community. This creates a win-win situation for everyone, with employers creating the conditions for employees to help their neighbours in meaningful ways."

In addition to a focus on community engagement, this year's winners have also invested in family-friendly policies, ensuring that benefits are available to all categories of parents. In addition, many of this year's winners provide flexible work options, which help employees balance personal and professional commitments.

Now in its 18th edition, Nova Scotia's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Nova Scotia that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the area were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Nova Scotia, and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2023) was announced today online. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, as well as additional stories and photos, were also released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

Continue the conversation about today's announcement on our LinkedIn page and elsewhere on social media: #NSTopEmployers #TopEmployers2024

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Leung, [email protected]