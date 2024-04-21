MONTREAL, April 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Last evening, the Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation of Montreal celebrated its 20th anniversary with its iconic Black and White Gala, a prestigious event attended by over 500 guests at the Sheraton Laval. This unforgettable evening was an opportunity to celebrate the Foundation's impressive achievements over the years while laying the framework for continued success in medical research and innovation in Thoracic Surgery.

During the evening, Mr. Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO, Quebec and Vice-Chair, BMO Capital Markets, announced a major donation of $2 million that will set the stage for the creation of the "BMO - L. Jacques Ménard Research Chair in Thoracic Surgery, Transplantation, and Regenerative Medicine."

This major donation underlines BMO's commitment to support cutting-edge medical research. The creation of this research chair at the University of Montreal represents a giant step forward in the fight against lung and thoracic diseases. The chair's ambitious scientific objectives include improving graft preservation and reconditioning, repairing damaged organs, as well as genetically modifying organs prior to transplantation using ex vivo perfusion.

The presence of the Ménard family, whose name will be associated with the research chair, also marked this exceptional evening, as they pledge their unwavering support for the Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation.

"This generous donation is an important step in our quest to push back the boundaries of medicine and offer hope to those suffering from lung and thoracic diseases," said Dr. Pasquale Ferraro, President of the Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation of Montreal. "We are extremely grateful and express our heartfelt thanks to BMO and the Ménard family for believing in our cause and sharing our vision."

"Mr. Menard was a brilliant businessman, devoted philanthropist and dedicated family man," said Mr. Baillargeon. "On behalf of BMO and as Honorary President of this extraordinary gala, we are proud to honour his memory and support research that will make a significant, positive impact in the lives of countless people through ground-breaking medical advances in the field of transplantation."

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About the Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation of Montreal

Created in 2004 by Dr. André Duranceau and Dr. Pasquale Ferraro, the activities of the Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation of Montreal are threefold. First, it brings help to patients with lung or esophageal diseases by providing high-quality specialized care in thoracic oncology and lung transplantation. Secondly, the Foundation raises funds for research, which have allowed the creation of university research chairs in lung transplantation, thoracic oncology and esophageal diseases. Since its creation, over $9 million has been invested in these research chairs at the University of Montreal. Finally, the Foundation is firmly committed to the sustainable development of the CHUM's Division of Thoracic Surgery in order to create an environment conducive to the recruitment of academic thoracic surgeons.

For more information: montrealthoracique.ca

SOURCE Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation of Montreal

For further information: Alix Chartrand, (514) 318-5609