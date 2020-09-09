André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman of Roche Holding, to deliver keynote address

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The INSEAD National Alumni Association in Canada (NAA) and the INSEAD Alumni Fund Canada (IAF) are pleased to announce the six winners of its third annual Business as a Force for Good Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place at 6:00 pm EDT on Friday, September 11th (12:00 am CEST, September 12th) as part of this year's Global INSEAD Day 2020, to be held in digital format for the first time ever.

To kick off the live event, a keynote address will be delivered by Mr. André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman of Roche Holding, Switzerland; an INSEAD MBA alumnus; and Founder of the INSEAD Hoffmann Institute for Business and Society, which is at the forefront of aligning INSEAD with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

During the awards ceremony, to be presided over by Magali Depras, President of INSEAD NAA Canada, the winners will be invited to present their achievements to the audience, as they are interviewed by members of the jury, which is comprised of INSEAD alumni from various industries and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) experts.

Since 2018, the INSEAD NAA Canada and IAF Canada have recognised Canadian businesses that have demonstrated thought-leadership and delivered meaningful societal impact in line with INSEAD's belief in "Business as a Force for Good."

Applicants are evaluated by the jury around the following criteria:

Societal challenge the company addresses

Business model and expected impact on society

Key initiatives and strategies to resolve the issue

Key enablers and business processes put in place

Economic results and impact

Project excellence

Loop Mission, which addresses food waste, emerged as this year's overall winner of the prestigious award.

Six companies, including Loop Mission, are winners of the following category awards and will be recognised for their exemplary practices and results:

New Technology or Service in Response to Covid-19 -

Large Corporation Accenture New Technology or Service in Response to Covid-19 -

Small and Medium-size Business Dialogue Technologies Inc. Small- and medium-size business Benevity Not-for-profit organization Women's Enterprise Centre Large Corporation Shopify Start-up Loop Mission

The event will be recorded and broadcast internationally across the INSEAD network, thus providing a unique global visibility to the award winners.

Global INSEAD Day—commemorated every year on September 12th—celebrates INSEAD's very first MBA Opening Ceremony in the historic Château de Fontainebleau on the same day back in 1959, but this year, also marks another special occasion—the 60th anniversary of the INSEAD Alumni Association (IAA).

In the decades since its founding, INSEAD has never wavered from its original vision of using business as a force for good and its mission of developing responsible leaders who transform business and society.

These awards complement and exemplify INSEAD's values based on its founding principles and demonstrate how positive societal progress can be made while fulfilling corporate goals.

Let's come together as "One Community, Many Voices" on Global INSEAD Day 2020 and celebrate all that makes us a part of this extraordinary family!

