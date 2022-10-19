The Terry Fox Research Institute Opens New Office in Montreal

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) today announced the establishment of an office in eastern Canada as it expands its scope and reach across the country to advance precision medicine. The office is located in the city's downtown core and based at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute.

It will play an important role as TFRI ramps up its research capacity and continues to build strong connections and partnerships across the country through the newly launched Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN).

"The creation of this new pan-Canadian precision medicine network has brought rapid expansion to meet our commitments and strategy for sharing data, resources and knowledge among regional and national partners for better patient outcomes. This second office will embolden those efforts while also bringing a higher level of collaboration to cancer research in Canada," said Jim Woodgett, TFRI President and Scientific Director.

With up to $150-million for the project provided by the Government of Canada, the TFRI-led Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN) aims to unite cancer centres and hospitals coast to coast with the goal of accelerating precision medicine for cancer patients.

Terry's younger brother Darrell Fox, who was with the Canadian hero when he arrived in Montreal in June 1980, believes his brother would enjoy the news, coming 42 years after his visit. "Opening a TFRI office in Montreal, and for it to focus primarily on expanding the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, is something I know Terry would be happy to see."

