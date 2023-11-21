The Tenors to launch exclusive holiday channel on SiriusXM Canada

Celebrate the Holidays with The Tenors, starting November 21

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today the launch of Holidays with The Tenors, an exclusive new pop-up channel in collaboration with international, award-winning and multi-platinum vocal group, The Tenors. Listeners can tune in to Holidays with The Tenors beginning Wednesday, November 22 through January 7 on the SiriusXM app.

The Tenors are an international pop vocal group made up of four incredible musicians: Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray, and more recent additions, Alberto Urso and Mark Masri. For nearly two decades, The Tenors have been thrilling millions of fans around the world with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm.

Holidays with The Tenors will feature holiday music, memories, reflections, special guests, comedy, and New Year's resolutions, among other musings. The Tenors will take listeners on a track-by-track tour of their new album, Christmas with The Tenors, and share behind-the-scenes stories about the making of. Plus, they've got the best mix of music from friends like Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams, Pentatonix, Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, The Eagles, and more.

"We are delighted to have one of Canada's most beloved groups join our holiday music lineup and share their gifts with our listeners during such a special time of year," said Michelle Mearns, Vice President of Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada.

"We are so excited to join some of our favourite artists with our very own SiriusXM holiday channel", said The Tenors. "We can't wait to celebrate the festive season with listeners across North America!"

For more information on SiriusXM Canada's holiday channel lineup, including Holidays with the Tenors and more, visit www.siriusxm.ca/holidaymusic2023/.

About The Tenors:

The award winning and multi-platinum selling band have achieved international success, performing hundreds of private shows for charities and Fortune 500 companies, thousands of live shows, as well as national and international TV appearances across five continents.

Their upcoming album, Christmas with The Tenors features several reimagined classics including Chris Rea's Driving Home for Christmas, Sia's Snowman, Irving Berlin's I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, and Vince Guaraldi's and Lee Mendelson's Christmas Time is Here from the popular holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. From the team that brought you Michael Bublé's Christmas and Josh Groban's Noël, the album is sure to be a modern day hit, sprinkled with nostalgia and holiday charm.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

