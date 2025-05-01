Morgan Wallen Radio debuts exclusively on SiriusXM

Limited-run channel kicks off today, May 1, coinciding with the release of Wallen's highly anticipated new album I'm The Problem

New channel highlights SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to country music and the artists powering its ongoing success

I'm The Problem arrives May 16, Pre-Save HERE

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and country superstar Morgan Wallen announced today the launch of Morgan Wallen Radio, an exclusive new country music channel that brings fans closer to the man behind the music ahead of his fourth studio album release, I'm The Problem.

The limited-run channel, which debuts today, is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 57 and on the SiriusXM app through May 31.

Morgan Wallen (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Morgan Wallen Radio, curated by Wallen himself, features his biggest hits, deep cuts, and all 37 tracks from his new album. In addition to his own music, Wallen hand-picked songs from musical influences, unexpected favourites and close friends. Listeners will also hear exclusive commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the country megastar on the making of his new album, his upcoming I'm The Problem stadium tour, favorite collaborations, untold stories from on and off the road, and much more.

The first two weeks of the channel set the stage for Friday, May 16, when I'm The Problem drops at midnight. Pre-save HERE.

Starting May 16, Morgan Wallen Radio will feature a back-to-back album playback all weekend long, spinning all 37 tracks, with commentary from Wallen and check-ins with fans at his Nashville bar, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. It's an opportunity for Morgan Wallen super fans to learn the new album by heart, while getting the inside scoop from the artist himself.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X, on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Morgan Wallen:

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music – with Billboard calling him "the biggest country star in the world" and The New York Times doubling down, declaring he's "one of the biggest stars in pop, period." With 18 No. 1 singles at Country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 170 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. As Las Vegas Review Journal puts it: "Wallen's appeal is remarkable as it is fueled by his ability to connect to a crowd."

With Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen solidified his place as country music's "dominant superstar," with the project recently being named Billboard's No. 1 Album of the 21st Century. One Thing At A Time's groundbreaking success saw Wallen's crossover appeal reach a global scale, as he topped the Australian ARIA charts for the first time, along with a host of other accolades. With three No. 1's already hailing from his forthcoming album release I'm The Problem, due May 16 via Big Loud / Mercury, Wallen digs even deeper, uncovering a side that's both more vulnerable and more resolute than ever before.

As Wallen prepares a refreshed setlist for his 20-stadium-show I'm the Problem Tour, kicking off on June 20 in Houston, Texas, he's also highlighting some of his favorite artists by bringing the personally-curated, multi-genre Sand In My Boots Music Festival to Gulf Shores, Alabama, this May, which sold out in less than two hours.

Wallen continues to donate a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation — which supports youth music and athletic programs and gives communities access to essentials in times of crisis. More at MorganWallen.com.

Media Contact for SiriusXM Canada :

Jennifer Charlebois

Senior Manager, Communications

[email protected]

Media Contacts for Morgan Wallen :

Ebie McFarland | Carrie McDonough

Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

[email protected] | [email protected]

Corey Brewer | Rachel Heatherly

Big Loud

[email protected] | [email protected]

Beau Benton

Republic/Mercury

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.