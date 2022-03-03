The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Members at CP vote in Favour of a Strike

The main issues at hand include wages, benefits and pensions. The possible work stoppage affects more than 3,000 Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons at Canadian Pacific Railway.

LAVAL, QC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) has completed and tallied the results of a strike vote. There were 3,062 ballots sent out to the membership, with 96.7 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary.

The main issues at hand include wages, benefits and pensions. The possible work stoppage affects more than 3,000 Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons at Canadian Pacific Railway.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference will continue to participate in the mediation process with the assistance of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), and the next meetings are planned to take place between March 11 and March 16, 2022.

A legal strike could take place after midnight on March 16, 2022 at 00:01 am EST..

The Teamsters Union represents 125,000 members in Canada, with more than 16,000 of those members working in the rail industry. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has 1.4 million members in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-609-5101, [email protected]