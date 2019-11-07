The team at PC® Organics encourages Canadian parents to join the #Selfeed celebration

Although often outshined by moments like a toddler's first steps or first words, a huge breakthrough in early development takes place when a child begins to feed themselves. According to a recent survey* commissioned by the team at President's Choice ® , 96 per cent of Canadian parents of young children agree that teaching a child to self-feed is an important part of their early development. Despite this, just 50 per cent marked the milestone publicly by sharing the news with family/friends or on social media.

Given all of the time and effort that goes into spoon-feeding kids, teaching them to grasp for snacks and switch to solids, Canadian parents need to start giving the #Selfeed milestone the recognition it deserves. That's why PC® Organics Baby and Toddler products are created with the guidance of dietitians, ensuring each snack is just right for your little ones' hands and varying ability to chew, to help make the journey to self-feeding a successful one.

Below are some of the new and tasty snacks that are perfect for your self-feeding little one:

PC ® Organics Smoothie Melts - Banana Mango & Passion Fruit or Banana Strawberry: easily melts in the mouth, and as little chewing is needed - perfect as a "fist" snack.

easily melts in the mouth, and as little chewing is needed - perfect as a "fist" snack. PC ® Organics Apple & Sweet Potato Veggie & Oat Bar: a tasty and convenient individually wrapped bar that is made with the goodness of chia.

a tasty and convenient individually wrapped bar that is made with the goodness of chia. PC® Organics Animal Cookies: small cookies for small hands, made with no colours or artificial flavours.

To help Canadian parents guide their little ones towards this important step, the team at PC® has partnered with Nanny Robina , one of Canada's most recognized parenting experts. Amongst her tips for smoothly transitioning toddlers to feed on their own, Nanny Robina urges parents to be mindful of what they give their child in the early stages of self-feeding.

"To start your child off on the right path, keep those first foods well-balanced, nourishing and fun!" says Robina. "Soft vegetables and fruit are perfect for this, and PC® Organics baby and toddler products offer a variety of options that fit the bill. Babies typically begin to explore foods on a tray at around 7-8 months, but the key is to watch your baby for signs that they are ready. For example, if your baby is sitting up, they are probably ready to pick up their own food, too."

To further spark conversation around self-feeding, the team at PC® has also partnered with Jessi Cruickshank , media personality and new mom, to give Canadian parents the chance to win a prize of a $10,000 RESP contribution towards their child's future, along with an assortment of PC® Organics™ baby food and gift cards.

To hear about Jessi's experience as her kids began to self-feed, and to enter the contest, head on over to her New Mom, Who Dis? Facebook page or her @jessicruickshank Instagram channel. You too can join the conversation by sharing your messiest #Selfeed moments on social media and tagging @preschoice.

