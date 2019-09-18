The Sun Life Building receives LEED® Platinum certification from the Canada Green Building Council

According to Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life in Québec "We are extremely proud of this exceptional result, which can be attributed to the remarkable work done by the Property Management team at BentallGreenOak, the willingness of the tenants to adhere to our environmental programs and the commitment of all of the owners to improve environmental performance. This certification is in keeping with the values adopted by Sun Life, which has prioritized sustainable development in its efforts to build healthy and sustainable communities for more than 150 years."

Patrice Bourbonnais, President and COO of Groupe Petra, points out: "This recognition proves that heritage buildings can be green and sustainable when everyone works together. Our partners outdid themselves and delivered outstanding environmental performance. This certification makes for a nice Platinum trio, and represents a first for a century-old building in North America."

In attaining this objective, the Sun Life Building scored higher than the level required for Platinum certification. It is worth remembering that the LEED® system measures a building's performance and efficiency in five sectors that are critical to human and environmental health: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

BentallGreenOak's tenant accountability program focuses on energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, waste diversion, water conservation and maintaining a healthy working environment in the properties that it manages.

Yves-André Godon, Managing Director for Québec at BentallGreenOak, notes: "The success of our sustainable development program at the Sun Life Building hinges upon our conviction that the management of this property is most effective when we concentrate on improving its environmental performance. Our practical approach focuses on sustainability data. Our team is unflinchingly committed to improving the social and environmental impact of the buildings that are entrusted to us. When it comes to the Sun Life Building, we are very careful to preserve its built heritage, which is linked to the history of Montréal."

The Sun Life Building: A storied past, unparalleled prestige

Built in the neoclassical style between 1914 and 1933, the Sun Life Building towers majestically over Dorchester Square – 400 feet high with 26 floors that provide more than 1 million square feet of surface area.

Located in the heart of Montréal's business district, it has been home to leading companies that have helped sculpt the economic and financial landscape of the country for more than a century. Today, it also houses a number of companies that belong to the new economy. The iconic shape of the Sun Life Building is an integral part of the Montréal cityscape.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion.

About Groupe Petra

Groupe Petra is a private management firm with over 30 years' experience in the real estate sector. The group provides comprehensive services ranging from construction and maintenance to leasing and fitting out for a large portfolio of office, commercial and industrial lease properties. Concentrated in Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec City, Groupe Petra's holdings total 9 million square feet.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with expertise in the asset management of office, retail, industrial and multi-residential property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 22 cities across ten countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management which is the institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

