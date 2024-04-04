OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation is pleased to unveil the newest exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, The Cold War. The exhibition dives into a volatile period of history, marked by international tensions, espionage and the threat of nuclear attack. It was also a time of great technological and social change in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), throughout Canada and around the world.

Visitors will take a journey through this tumultuous era that defined global geopolitics for just over half a century. Featuring rare artifacts and iconic Cold War aircraft, visitors of all ages will be captivated by the interactive displays and in discovering the personal stories behind the headlines. The exhibit is composed of five sections which include an immersive fall-out shelter experience, quiz-based interactives, a cypher interactive - which challenges visitors to decode an encrypted message, and a digital tour of a DEW Line Station in the Yukon. The exhibition conveys the impact of the Cold War as a transformative era for Canada's air force and encourages visitors to make connections between past and present.

The Cold War was developed with the collaboration and support of various public, private and academic organizations, including, the Ingenium Foundation, Osisko Mining, the Kenneth M. Molson Foundation, the National Aviation Museum Society, the National Research Council of Canada, CAE, Algonquin College and the Royal Canadian Air Force. The exhibition marks the RCAF Centennial being celebrated in 2024.

"We are very excited for visitors to discover the diverse range of stories presented in the new Cold War exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. This exhibition creates a greater appreciation for Canada's aviation heritage and explores the vital role of aviation in the lives of Canadians. It allows visitors to see themselves represented in the stories the museum tells about the significance of aviation in the growth and prosperity of this country."

- Christopher Kitzan, Director General, Canada Aviation and Space Museum

"This Cold War exhibition brings together a fantastic selection of aircraft and unique artifacts which illustrate an incredibly challenging, but dynamic period of the Royal Canadian Air Force's history. The RCAF has always been more than our aircraft, and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum has gone above and beyond to showcase the people factor, capturing the work they did, their initiative in finding solutions to new problems, and the hardship they endured to keep Canada and our Allies safe in a post-war world.

If the Second World War was where the RCAF showed its mettle, the Cold War showed the world that given the right people and equipment, and with the support of their families and friends, Royal Canadian Air Force personnel can achieve almost anything."

- Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny – Commander, RCAF

