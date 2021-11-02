LAVAL, QC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Management at Société de transport de Laval (STL) finds it upsetting that the bus drivers' union will organize a strike on November 3, 2021, leaving transit users stranded. The union has come to this questionable decision even though the parties have engaged in a third round of mediated talks.

The STL has always negotiated in good faith, actively participating in 22 rounds of bargaining and 3 rounds of mediated talks, and submitting a comprehensive offer to the bus drivers' union. A number of mediation sessions are also scheduled for November. Even with the threat of strike action, the STL is determined to carry on with the mediation process and negotiate a deal that suits both parties.

Despite budget constraints, mostly due to a significant drop in ridership caused by the pandemic, the STL has submitted an offer including a salary increase that is consistent with salary increases approved by other public transit corporations in Québec. What's more, the new collective agreements that the STL has recently signed with the maintenance and clerical workers' unions contain the same financial provisions as those proposed for the renewal of the bus drivers' collective agreement.

As we try to revive public transit, we should be working with our drivers to improve the customer experience and encourage people to take public transit to help fight traffic congestion and climate change.

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school service buses, shared taxis and paratransit vehicles that averages close to 19 million trips per year. The STL's regular bus service operates 46 routes with close to 2,700 stops across more than 1,400 km in the Laval area. The STL is recognized as one of North America's most innovative public transit corporations. www.stlaval.ca .

For further information: Estelle Lacroix, Advisor, Communications, Société de transport de Laval, 514 264-2089, [email protected]

