TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Starbucks Foundation announced today that it is donating over $1 million to local Canadian charities through its Neighbourhood Grants program, thanks to Starbucks partner (employee) nominations. This year's program benefits a record-breaking number of 425 charities from every province in Canada and the Yukon Territory.

Every year, The Starbucks Foundation invites Starbucks Canada partners to nominate local charities to receive philanthropic support through the Neighbourhood Grants program to address causes they are passionate about in their communities, including hunger relief, uplifting families, addressing homelessness, empowering youth, and environmental stewardship. The program, now in its sixth year, shattered previous records with more than 7,000 Canadian partners submitting nominations in 2025.

Leading with Partners, Giving Back to Local Communities

At Starbucks, our partners turn everyday connections into lasting community impact. With Neighbourhood Grants, we celebrate that impact by supporting the local charities they care about. From large urban centers to remote rural towns, from bolstering food banks and supporting 2SlGBTQI+ communities initiatives to helping those experiencing homelessness, the Neighbourhood Grants program uplifts local charities in reaching the people and places that need it most.

"At Starbucks Canada, we believe in the power of community and the incredible impact that our green apron partners can have when they're recognized and supported," said Lori Digulla, senior vice president and general manager, Starbucks Canada. "Through The Starbucks Foundation's Neighbourhood Grants program, we're proud to empower our partners to nominate a record number of charities across the country. This $1 million investment reflects our deep commitment to creating meaningful change, one neighbourhood at a time inspired by our partners."

Last week, Starbucks rallied more than 14,000 North American Coffeehouse Leaders at Leadership Experience 2025 to accelerate its 'Back to Starbucks' strategy. With community in mind, Sara Kelly, executive vice president, chief partner officer, Starbucks Corporation, announced the impact of this year's Neighbourhood Grants. "The latest round of grants resulted in 56,000 nominations from partners across North America, with 85% of our coffeehouses having at least one nomination. At Starbucks, it's never just coffee; we are part of the communities we serve."

Uplifting Canadian Communities

With hundreds of thousands of Canadians visiting coffeehouses every day, it is Starbucks responsibility to contribute positively to the communities in which it operates from coast-to-coast-to-coast. The Neighbourhood Grants program helps build sustained local impact while inspiring partners to engage in their community all year long.

Here's what these grants mean to some of the local charities nominated by partners.

"We sincerely appreciate The Starbucks Foundation's commitment to helping those most in need. Programs like Neighbourhood Grants allow us to continue providing emergency support, serving hot, nutritious meals and vital wraparound services to people facing homelessness in Ottawa. Support like this not only nourishes bodies but also uplifts spirits and fosters hope," said Peter Tilley, CEO, The Ottawa Mission.

"With The Starbucks Foundation's support, more young people facing adversity will experience the lifelong benefit of one stable and committed adult relationship, which is the most common factor for children who end up doing well," said Jill Zelmanovits, National President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. "We are grateful that 10 Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters across Canada will be able to uplift even more children and youth through mentoring. We applaud the over 70 Starbucks partners across Canada who nominated us for a Neighbourhood Grant."

"The Starbucks Foundation's Neighbourhood Grants program is a testament to the power of partnership and compassion. With this support, we can continue serving the growing need and provide our community with nutritious, culturally appropriate food. It's heartening to know that corporate partners like Starbucks are committed to building stronger, more equitable communities," said Julie LeJeune, Executive Director, Fort York Food Bank.

