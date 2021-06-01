Real estate project of more than 1000 units in Dorval

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - North American Development Group held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning on its new project, Square d'Orval, located at the intersection of Carson and Dorval Avenues.

The project is a nod to Jean-Baptiste Bouchard dit d'Orval, a fur trader and traveler who acquired the land in the late 1600s. This historical reminder symbolizes the resilience and strength of Dorval, which has always been able to adapt and evolve according to the major events in its history. This major project for the West Island of Montreal will revitalize the entire Dorval Avenue sector while providing a gateway to the city worthy of a modern and human city.

More Than 1000 Housing Units Over a 6-Year Period

In its entirety, the Square will be composed of 6 towers of 8 to 16 storeys with more than 1,000 units of rental housing and condominiums. It will also include local shops, restaurants and a variety of services. The first two towers alone represent an investment of more than $150 million and will bring more than 360 new rental units to the market. This first phase is expected to be completed over a two-year period.

Because of their location, the buildings will offer breathtaking and unprecedented views. To the south, the shimmering waters of Lake Saint-Louis, to the east, Mount Royal and the iconic buildings of downtown Montreal, and to the north, the movement of planes from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. "It is our intention to make Square d'Orval a reference project, an exceptional project. In addition to the unique architectural concept developed by one of the most renowned architectural firms in Quebec, we will be creating a real living environment, a destination of choice for everyone," said Sylvain Forté, Vice-President of Development at NADG.

A Resolutely Green and Mobility-Oriented Project

The project site is currently used as a parking lot for Jardins Dorval, the NADG-owned shopping center. Eventually, this sea of asphalt, a real heat island, will be 55% green space, primarily a park, community gardens, roof terraces and a large amount of trees and grass throughout the site. "This aspect is made possible by the densification created through high-rise construction which has the effect of reducing the footprint.

These green spaces also ensure a very important clearance from neighboring buildings, i.e. a setback of more than 25 meters from the closest residences. This was a request made by the project's residents during the open house held by NADG at the beginning of the project. Consequently, we are ensuring that Square d'Orval integrates harmoniously into the neighborhood," said Glen Munro, managing partner at NADG.

The project will also benefit from its proximity to major transportation routes: the highways, the Mercier Bridge, the future REM, the bus terminal, the VIA Rail station, and the commuter train will all be able to reach clients with or without cars. Moreover, public transit infrastructures are located within a 10-minute walking distance, as suggested by the best practices in TOD (Transit Oriented Development). For NADG, this project represents the real estate development of the 21st century where mobility and greenery meet.

Consultations and Collaboration with the Community

The project has been the subject of numerous discussions and consultations with residents of the City of Dorval and various community stakeholders for the past two years. "Whether it was during the two open house evenings or during email or telephone exchanges, we always felt that there was a desire to develop, with us, the best project, the project that would respect the local quality of life and that would make Dorval proud. These exchanges with the population and the city allowed us to develop the project, to improve it and to give it a local color", added Mr. Forté.

Details of the next phases will be announced later as the project progresses.

About NADG

Founded in 1977, North American Development Group (NADG) is recognized for the acquisition, development, redevelopment, management, and operation of more than 250 shopping centers, residential and mixed-use projects, totaling more than 3.25 million square meters (35 million square feet) in Canada and the United States. NADG acquired Jardins Dorval, a shopping center located across from the Square d'Orval project, in 2019.

