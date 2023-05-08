The Sporting Life 10K sells out, welcoming back over 16,000 participants in Toronto on May 14 in support of Campfire Circle

Announcing two exciting developments:

The Sporting Life 10K , a premier Canadian 10K running event held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 , (Mother's Day), down Yonge Street in Toronto , is completely sold out!

More than $1.2 million raised so far in support of Campfire Circle, which provides year-round programs for kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Now in its 23rd year, the iconic sports and style retailer, Sporting Life , welcomes back the Sporting Life 10K , presented by ASICS, sending thousands of participants down Yonge St., with net proceeds supporting Campfire Circle . Since 2000, the Sporting Life 10K has raised $25 million for Campfire Circle, a charity that provides camp-inspired experiences for kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness.

With more than 16,000 runners, walkers, and strollers participating in-person on May 14, and an additional 650 participating virtually from May 14-31, the Sporting Life 10K is one of the biggest running events of the year.

"For more than 20 years, on Mother's Day, Sporting Life and Torontonians have been running together for Campfire Circle and supported thousands of kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness," said Chad McKinnon, President of Sporting Life. "The Sporting Life 10K run has become a marquee event for the city of Toronto and I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize everyone involved in this journey, starting with the 16k+ runners who signed up for this year, all volunteers, our generous sponsors, media partners and ASICS."

As of May 8th, the event has already raised over $1.2 million in donations for Campfire Circle, with the charitable organization hoping to surpass $1.75 million by Mother's Day. These funds will fuel Campfire Circle's year-round efforts to bring healing through happiness to kids and families through in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Sporting Life, and all of our participants, donors and sponsors who support us so generously. Because of you, we are able to provide children and their families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness with joy, friendship, community, and the means to build resilience," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Kids need us now, more than ever, and this event and the funds raised are a huge part of their healing journey."

For more information or to support the fundraising campaign, visit: http://www.sportinglife10k.ca . To download photos or videos, visit: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/Sportinglife10K .

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's iconic, premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 14 high-end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style.

Visit Sporting Life in-store or online: https://www.sportinglife.ca/.

About Campfire Circle

Campfire Circle brings healing through happiness to kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we give kids the chance to just be kids, regardless of their medical diagnosis. With the support of our generous donors and community partners, our programs are fully accessible and offered at no cost to participants, helping to foster a world where children thrive and families heal.

Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

