Campfire Circle's Bonfire Bash Gala Raises over $2.6 Million to Support Kids with Serious Illness

Funds raised will help provide 1,040 more weeks of medically supported camp

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle's Bonfire Bash, held at the Automotive Building, Exhibition Place, in Toronto on Wednesday, November 5, brought together 800 guests to raise a record-breaking $2.6 million to help kids with cancer or serious illness and their families experience the joy and community of camp all year round.

Bonfire Bash Committee members from left to right: Heather Gotlieb, Vonna Bitove, Pam Mecklinger, Jess Ennis, Maggie Devereux, Caitlin Cronenberg, Andrew Guizzetti, Marianne Guizzetti, Jacquie Baldassarra, Holly Miklas, Sylvia Mantella, Candice Sinclair, Jen DiCapo, Ashley Sambrook, Myles Mindham, Peter Evans, Bev Rosser, Alex Evans, Vanessa Schlaepfer, Meredith Braun, Laura Mann. Not pictured: Tum Cohl, and Caili & Sam Beckerman. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle) Camper Nori and host Sangita Patel at Campfire Circle's Bonfire Bash 2025. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Presented by GFL Environmental Inc., the sold-out evening celebrated 42 years of Campfire Circle with a glamorous pre-dinner cocktail reception, elegant dinner, and dance party. Proceeds from the gala will help Campfire Circle expand its medically supported programs to serve more kids, with a goal of serving 10,000 kids each year by 2030.

Key highlights of the event included:

Host Canadian TV personality Sangita Patel and Bonfire Bash Chair Holly Miklas, guided guests through an inspiring and lively evening.

Ten-year-old camper Nori shared a moving speech about her journey with cancer and how Campfire Circle allowed her to experience joy during her time in hospital and at overnight camp.

A live auction, supported by our exclusive airline partner, Air Canada Foundation, and hosted by Christie's Brett Sherlock, offered luxury packages from golf experiences to tropical getaways.

Guests bid on one-of-a-kind canoe paddles through Paddle Project presented by BMO, with paddles by Canadian icons such as the late Gordon Lightfoot, Mike Myers, Sarah McLachlan, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, Jay Baruchel and Jann Arden.

Artist Rob Prior created a live art piece at the event with the help of campers.

The evening culminated with the Volkswagen Sweepstakes, where one lucky winner received a brand-new 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo, generously donated by Volkswagen Canada.

"Bonfire Bash was a beautiful reflection of what happens when compassion meets community," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Every dollar raised, every story shared, and every smile that filled the room helps us continue creating moments of joy and connection for kids and families who need it most. We're deeply grateful to everyone who helped make this unforgettable evening possible."

For more information on Campfire Circle, visit www.campfirecircle.org. Stay connected on Instagram at @campfirecircleorg. Please see high-res photography of the event to share with your readers. More photos of the event available upon request: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/b/GM5SN

Photography credit: Ernesto Di Stefano and Tyler Da Silva

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we empower kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Campfire Circle

Media Contacts: John McAlister, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-286-7675, [email protected]; Kate Daley, Associate Director, Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-299-7639, [email protected]