Campfire Circle's Paddle Project Features Iconic Canadian One-of-a-Kind Canoe Paddles

Art meets impact in support of kids with cancer and serious illness

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle has launched its 2025 Paddle Project, presented by BMO, with more than 100 one-of-a-kind canoe paddles transformed into works of art by beloved Canadian musicians, athletes, designers, and creators.

Running from October 9 through November 7, 2025, the online auction raises funds to support children with cancer or serious illness and their families through Campfire Circle's year-round programs in paediatric hospitals, local communities, and at two medically supported overnight camps.

Newly released paddles for Campfire Circle’s Paddle Project, presented by BMO, include paddles by the late Gordon Lightfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs, Mike Myers and the Toronto FC. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

This year's collection celebrates Canadian creativity and community spirit, with new paddles from national icons including the late Gordon Lightfoot, along with Mike Myers, Max Domi, Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene, and sports teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Argonauts, and Toronto FC.

"We're deeply grateful to the Canadian artists, athletes, and community partners who lend their voices and talents to the Paddle Project," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Their involvement empowers us to foster resilience, well-being, and lifelong connections for children with serious illnesses and their families by providing kids with joyful camp experiences."

From Sarah McLachlan, Jann Arden, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, and Jay Baruchel to Gerry Dee, Caitlin Cronenberg, Ali Budd, the Beckerman Twins, and Indigenous artist Patrick Hunter, the 2025 Paddle Project showcases the breadth of Canadian artistry. Notable artists also include Charles Pachter, The Crazy Plate Lady, Anthony Ricciardi, Briony Douglas, and Rob Prior, all united in support of a common cause.

All proceeds from the auction help Campfire Circle deliver play-based programs that build confidence, resilience, and connection for children facing cancer or serious illness.

The paddles will be displayed at Campfire Circle's Bonfire Bash, presented by GFL Environmental Inc., on November 5, 2025, at Toronto's Automotive Centre at the Exhibition Grounds, with online bidding closing November 7 at 1 p.m. EST.

To explore this year's paddles and bid, visit www.paddleproject.ca. Follow @campfirecircleorg and hashtags #PaddleProject and #BonfireBash for exclusive artist stories, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Media assets available: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/b/MEES3

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we empower kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

