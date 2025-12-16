LCBO Holiday Campaign Brings Joy to Kids Facing Serious Illness

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, LCBO customers across Ontario can give the gift of joy and connection to kids who need it most. Campfire Circle is proud to once again be an LCBO beneficiary during the 2025 'Tis the Season of Giving fundraising campaign, running from November 28 to December 31 in store.

At checkout, LCBO customers can choose to donate $2, $5, or $10 to help Campfire Circle deliver year-round, play-based programs that bring friendship, laughter, and joy to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

Through play-based programs in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, Campfire Circle helps kids with serious illness build resilience, social connections, and improve their overall well-being. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Campfire Circle is proud to be an LCBO charity partner alongside Ontario's four children's hospital foundations, CHEO Foundation, Children's Health Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, and SickKids Foundation. This partnership helps Campfire Circle support kids with serious illness across Ontario, in hospital rooms, in their local communities, and at Campfire Circle's medically supported overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford, at no cost to families.

Last year's LCBO holiday campaign raised more than $6.2 million to support children's health charities across Ontario.

"This holiday season LCBO is proud to give back and support Campfire Circle through our 'Tis the Season fundraising campaign," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "Dedicated LCBO employees and caring customers across the province will make a lasting difference and bring joy to children who need it most."

For many families spending the holidays in hospital, Campfire Circle brings seasonal joy right to the bedside through activities like arts and crafts, interactive games, slime, and ukulele lessons, creating moments of normalcy and connection in the midst of treatment.

"We're so grateful for LCBO's continued partnership, their dedicated staff, and the incredible generosity of their customers," said Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "Together, we're ensuring that kids with cancer or serious illness can experience the joy of camp and the power of community all year round and especially in the hospital during the holidays."

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Through our in-hospital, community, and medically supported overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we empower kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

Media Contacts: John McAlister, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-286-7675, [email protected]; Kate Daley, Associate Director, Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-299-7639, [email protected]