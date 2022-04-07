The Sofina Foundation's Dream Builders' Campaign Surpasses the $2M Mark, Against All Odds Tweet this

"The impact of the pandemic has been physically, emotionally and financially devastating. We have had to struggle with uncertainty, and in some cases, tragic loss. It's understandable that people's focus turns inward; turns to survival or simply just getting through each day," said Umeeda Madhany, President of the Sofina Foundation. "For the Foundation to have hit the $2M mark and to have done so with increased contributions this year underlines Sofina's commitment to social responsibility and a willingness to share our resources with those in greater need. It is a testament to who we are and our culture of giving."

According to the Fraser Institute's annual study of Canadians' donating habits titled, Generosity in Canada: The 2021 Generosity Index, fewer Canadians are donating to charity and those who are, are donating less.

"I feel privileged to be part of an organization that extended the hand of kindness to strangers when needed most," said Madhany. "My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported our campaign and enabled us to reach this breathtaking milestone."

About the Sofina Foundation

The Sofina Foundation is the charitable arm of Sofina Foods Inc., established in 2007, with a focus on supporting causes related to children's issues. The Foundation has proudly partnered with various charities across Canada with an aim to positively impact the communities in which the Company operates. The Sofina Foundation received its formal charitable status at the beginning of 2014. From product donations, to sponsorships, along with numerous third-party partnerships, The Sofina Foundation continuously seeks to expand its impact.

About Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada dedicated to providing great-tasting, high-quality food products for consumers. As one of the nation's leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, Sofina Foods has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, fish, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina's family of branded products consists of Cuddy, Lilydale, Janes, Mastro, San Daniele, Fletcher's, Vienna and Zamzam.

In May 2021, Sofina expanded its footprint into Europe and the UK by acquiring a number of pork and seafood manufacturing companies. The pork division is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across the UK and Ireland. The seafood division is the largest provider of chilled and frozen products in the UK and includes the iconic 200-year-old Young's Seafood brand. Globally, the company operates 44 sites and has over 13,000 employees, making it one of the largest Canadian food companies.

To learn more about Sofina Foods, visit www.sofinafoods.com.

