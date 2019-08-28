The Sofina & Amici Golf Classic Passes the $5 Million Mark Collected in Support of Children's Causes

The Sofina & Amici Golf Classic was held on Thursday, August 8th at the Eagles Nest Golf Club in Toronto. This year, guests heard from an inspirational young woman who credited Sunnybrook's Youth Mental Health program and the people who support it, for saving her life. Donors were able to see first-hand, the impact their contributions have made, affirming that this event is so much more than a golf tournament.

The sold out event is organized in support of programs that help better the lives of children and families facing serious challenges every single day. Past recipients of funding from the event include the School at the Ronald McDonald House in Toronto, as well as the Women & Babies Birthing Unit at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

"We are dedicated to supporting causes that speak to us through their vision of creating a better world for those in need," added Umeeda Madhany, Vice President, the Sofina Foundation. "I have had the privilege to witness first-hand, the lasting impact our donor's contributions have on the lives of so many children and their families. I am delighted that, through the Sofina Foundation, we have been able to positively impact our communities."

About the Sofina Foundation

The Sofina Foundation is the charitable arm of Sofina Foods Inc., established in 2007, with a focus on supporting causes related to children's issues. The Foundation has proudly partnered with various charities across Canada and the U.S. with an aim to positively impact the communities in which the Company operates. The Sofina Foundation received its formal charitable status at the beginning of 2014. From product donations, to sponsorships, along with numerous third party partnerships, The Sofina Foundation continuously seeks to expand its impact.

About Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario dedicated to providing great tasting, high quality food products for consumers. As one of the nation's leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, Sofina Foods has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina's family of branded products consists of: Cuddy, Lilydale, Janes, Mastro, San Daniele, Fletcher's, Vienna and Zamzam. Sofina Foods currently operates 16 HACCP-approved manufacturing facilities, two distribution centres, three hatcheries and employs close to 5,000 people. To learn more about Sofina Foods, visit www.sofinafoods.com.

