The Société du Plan Nord grants $5 million to Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc.

This action of the Northern Action Plan will facilitate access to Quebec's northern territory

SEPT–ÎLES, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du Plan Nord (SPN) is granting financial assistance of $5 million to Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. for the rehabilitation of its railroad that completes the land link between Sept–Îles and Schefferville. This repayable financial support will ensure the sustainability of a company and a multi–user infrastructure that are of strategic importance for maintaining access to the territory and for the economic vitality of the Côte–Nord region.

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, made the announcement today in Sept–Îles at the head office of Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. with Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs.

The Government of Quebec has committed to ensuring multi–user access to the Labrador Trough in its 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan (NAP) launched on December 7, 2020. This is one of 49 actions planned for the Quebec territory north of the 49th parallel. The Tshiuetin Railway provides essential transportation services to communities and industry, whether it is for the transportation of passengers, goods or ore.

The funding provided by the SPN will support the first two years of the 2021–2026 capital plan of Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc., which is valued at more than $25 million. Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. will also receive financial assistance from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and Transport Canada through its Remote Passenger Rail Program.

Note that the Société du Plan Nord has already granted a $1.9 million loan to Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. for urgent rehabilitation work that began in the summer of 2019.

Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. is owned equally by the Naskapi community of Kawawachikamach and the Innu communities of Uashat mak Mani–Utenam and Matimekush–Lac John. The investments made with the financial support of the SPN will allow the company to consolidate its activities by improving its capacity to generate revenues.

"I am proud to announce today this financial assistance to Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. to ensure the quality of its services. With our Northern Action Plan, we want to facilitate access to the northern territory while ensuring that our actions meet the needs and issues of each region. Tshiuetin Rail Transportation is the only Indigenous company in Quebec that offers rail transportation services between Schefferville and Sept–Îles. Its presence in the Côte–Nord region is crucial."

Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions

"Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. is a model of how the community can take charge of local economic development. It is also a fine example of collaboration between the Innu and Naskapi communities of the northern territory. To live in the North and to bring the region to life, as outlined in our Northern Action Plan, we will continue to support initiatives that come from the territory and its communities."

Mr. Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

Ensuring multi–user access to the Labrador Trough is one of the 49 measures in the 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan. It falls under the first key direction: Optimized access to the northern territory.

The 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan (NAP) reflects the priorities set out by Northern Quebec stakeholders. It aims to provide the appropriate tools to the communities concerned so that they can fully inhabit their territory. The Government of Quebec will invest $778 .6 million, more than half of the amount provided for in the 2020–2023 NAP, to support businesses and citizens established and active north of the 49 th parallel. The 49 socio-economic actions of the 2020–2023 NAP were developed jointly by 20 departments and agencies of the Government of Quebec . The Société du Plan Nord is responsible for their implementation.

The Société du Plan Nord contributes to the integrated and coherent planning and development of the Quebec territory located north of the 49th parallel. It does so from a sustainable development perspective, in consultation with representatives of the regions and Indigenous Nations concerned, as well as the private sector.

