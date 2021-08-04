An extraordinary new member

Mr. Jade has been CEO of the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) since 2013. He developed expertise in devising and overseeing strategic plans and budgets. His knowledge of good governance practices by means of regulations and policies make him a tremendous asset to the STL Board.

Mr. Jade was selected by the City of Laval's Governance Secretariat, which notably recruits the best candidates to fill director positions in bodies that the City can appoint or designate representatives.

The STL Board is now made up of nine members appointed by the municipal council, including five elected officials, two independent members, one regular transit user member and one paratransit user member. Their term is for a maximum of four years and is renewable.

Mr. Jade will sit on the Board as the director representing paratransit users.

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

For further information: Anne-Sophie Harrois, Communications Advisor, Société de transport de Laval, 514-566-1199, [email protected]

Related Links

www.stl.laval.qc.ca

