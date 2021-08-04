The Société de transport de Laval welcomes Dory Jade to its Board of Directors Français
Aug 04, 2021, 12:29 ET
LAVAL, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - At a Special Meeting on August 3, the Société de transport de Laval's (STL) Board of Directors welcomed new member Dory Jade, who was appointed by the Laval municipal council.
"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Jade to a board committed to fighting climate change. With his extensive experience, it will no doubt serve to keep our organization running smoothly," said Eric Morasse, chair of the STL Board, in preamble of the meeting.
An extraordinary new member
Mr. Jade has been CEO of the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) since 2013. He developed expertise in devising and overseeing strategic plans and budgets. His knowledge of good governance practices by means of regulations and policies make him a tremendous asset to the STL Board.
Mr. Jade was selected by the City of Laval's Governance Secretariat, which notably recruits the best candidates to fill director positions in bodies that the City can appoint or designate representatives.
The STL Board is now made up of nine members appointed by the municipal council, including five elected officials, two independent members, one regular transit user member and one paratransit user member. Their term is for a maximum of four years and is renewable.
Mr. Jade will sit on the Board as the director representing paratransit users.
SOURCE Société de transport de Laval
For further information: Anne-Sophie Harrois, Communications Advisor, Société de transport de Laval, 514-566-1199, [email protected]
