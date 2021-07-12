LAVAL, QC, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a rigorous call for tenders process, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) entered into an agreement with Taxelco to service its 16 shared taxi lines for both on-request and regular service. The two-year agreement came into effect on July 1, 2021, and has an option for three additional years.

A transition period can be expected with this new supplier but clients will notice few changes: schedules, routes, stops and terms of use will all stay the same. However, locals will notice new vehicles driving around Laval as Taxelco operates under several banners, including Taxi Diamond, Taxi Hochelaga and Téo Taxi.

Also, since July 1, shared taxi service users have had to book their ride by calling 514-273-2704, 30 minutes in advance as usual.

This contract exclusively covers the STL shared taxi service and not any other transportation service using taxis, such as the paratransit service or particular operational needs in the event of a detour or other reason.

Shared taxi services are an extension of the STL bus network, providing service to sectors that either cannot be easily accessed by bus, such as highway service roads or industrial sectors, or having a low volume of commuters that does not justify a bus line. This form of on-request transportation is a good way to test out new routes with the aim of eventually setting up a bus line, which was the case with the STL's Line 36.

About the Société de transport de Laval

Boasting a team of 1,100 dedicated employees, the STL develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school service buses, shared taxis and paratransit vehicles that averages over 19 million trips per year.

The STL's regular bus service operates 47 routes with close to 2,700 stops across more than 1,500 km in the Laval area. The STL is one of North America's most innovative public transit corporations. www.stlaval.ca .

About Taxelco

Taxelco, which comprises Taxi Hochelaga, Taxi Diamond and Téo Taxi, is the largest taxi company in Montréal and Québec. It is the market leader in paratransit services in Québec. Taxelco aims to improve the taxi industry and promote the electrification of taxis based on the values of collaboration, innovation, environmental friendliness and passion for customer service, by focusing on the customer experience and service quality.

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

For further information: Société de transport de Laval, Estelle Lacroix, Advisor, Communications, c. 514-264-2089, [email protected]; Taxelco, Caroline Angers, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, c. 514-242-3707, [email protected]

Related Links

www.stl.laval.qc.ca

