10 of the country's most talented young chefs to compete in Toronto for the chance to represent Canada at the prestigious global competition in 2025

NORTH YORK, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy announced the 10 Canadian finalists today for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25. The group of talented young chefs will compete this October in Toronto for the chance to be named the Canadian representative in the competition's Grand Finale in October 2025 in Milan, Italy. For 125 years S.Pellegrino has been sparkling tables around the world, connecting cultures, stories, and emotions, and we are honoured to showcase the 10 Canadian finalists and their stories in this celebratory year.

The competition will be judged by an esteemed panel of chefs and culinary influencers to determine the Canadian Young Chef competing in the Grand Finale. The judging panel includes:

Normand Laprise - With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, chef Normand Laprise is a culinary icon in Canada . Renowned for his visionary approach to cuisine, chef Laprise is the mastermind behind Montreal's acclaimed restaurant, Toqué!. His dedication to sourcing the finest local ingredients and pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity has earned him widespread acclaim and numerous prestigious awards.



Jason Bangerter - As the executive chef of Langdon Hall, a Relais & Châteaux property nestled in the picturesque countryside of Cambridge, Ontario , chef Jason Bangerter has established himself as a leading figure in Canadian gastronomy. With a culinary philosophy deeply rooted in seasonality and sustainability, chef Bangerter's innovative dishes reflect his commitment to showcasing the natural bounty of the region.



Nuit Regular - Hailing from the vibrant culinary landscape of Toronto , chef Nuit Regular brings a unique perspective to the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition. As the creative force behind PAI Northern Thai Kitchen, Kiin Chaiyo by PAI, Sukhothai, and Selva, chef Regular's expertise in Thai cuisine and her dedication to preserving authentic flavours and techniques have garnered her widespread recognition and accolades.

Now in its sixth edition, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition this year received submissions from more than 1,000 young chefs from 15 countries worldwide. Each submission included the chef's signature dish and was evaluated by culinary experts from ALMA, the World's Leading International Educational and Training Centre for Italian Cuisine. The experts assessed each dish based on three criteria: technical skills, creativity, and a personal belief in the transformative power of gastronomy to make a positive change in society through food.

The Canadian regional finalists are:

Stefan Armand, Fairmont Express, Victoria, British Columbia Anthony Huynh, Enigma Yorkville, Toronto, Ontario Harun Younussi, Piano Piano, Toronto, Ontario Karly Ready , The Gate, Flesherton, Ontario Victoria Rinsma, Hexagon Restaurant, Oakville, Ontario Mary Louisse Isabelle, Islington Golf Club, Toronto, Ontario Clement Cavoret, Tanière3, Quebec City, Quebec Anthony Vien, Tanière3, Quebec City, Quebec Sébastien Rémillard, Bocuse d'Or Canada - Chefs Canada, Quebec City, Quebec Terry Boutte, Le Mousso , Montreal, Quebec

"S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition surprises us with every edition. Candidates outdo themselves from year to year, guided by passion and commitment," said Matteo Berti, Head of Education of ALMA. "The selection process was not easy, but now it's up to the shortlisted candidates to show their talents throughout the course of the competition. The best of luck to all of them!"

The Canadian regional final, hosted by TV Personality Pay Chen, will take place on October 23, 2024, at George Brown College in Toronto, Ontario. Each chef contestant will produce their signature dish to be judged by the aforementioned panel of chef judges. One chef will be named the winner and move on to the Grand Finale. At the Grand Finale, finalists from 15 regions across the globe will present their signature dishes to a jury of seven distinguished international chefs, also known as the "Seven Sages". Past "Seven Sages" have included chefs Pía León, Eneko Atxa, Hélène Darroze, Vicky Lau, Nancy Silverton, Julien Royer and Riccardo Camanini.

To see the complete list of Canadian chef finalists or for more information on the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25, visit: sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com/regional-finalists-2024/canada.

About S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

Gastronomy has the potential to transform society, shaping a more inclusive, more sustainable future. But doing so requires talent. That's why S.Pellegrino has created S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a platform to attract, connect and nurture the next generation of culinary talents. An environment that will empower them through education, mentoring and experience opportunities, as well as through the renowned global competition. The Academy opens its doors to members from over 70 different countries, ensuring that talent is not constrained by geography, ethnicity, or gender. This is a place where passionate young chefs interact with the most influential players in global gastronomy, and where together they cultivate an inspiring culinary community. To discover more please visit: sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and drinks. Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

