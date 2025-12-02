David Sidoo and The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation Supports Team Canada Senior Men's Football at the Gridiron Nations Championship

ROME, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Team Canada Senior Men's Football has been crowned the first-ever Gridiron Nations Championship winners after defeating both Italy and Germany on the international stage. Canada opened the tournament with a dramatic 20–17 win over Italy.

Carrying that belief forward, Canada followed up with a commanding 25–10 victory over Germany in Bochum to officially secure the GNC title. For David Sidoo, the moment represents more than a championship, it reinforces the importance of supporting athletes who wear the Canadian crest and compete for their country with pride.

A legacy of building opportunity through football

David Sidoo and the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation have been deeply involved in football development across Canada for many years. Their approach has always centered on supplying athletes and coaches with the tools necessary for sustainable growth.

Sidoo played a key role in rebuilding the University of British Columbia football program through the creation of the 13th Man Foundation, strengthening recruiting and support systems that helped the Thunderbirds return to championship form and win the 2015 Vanier Cup. The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation also supported the New Westminster Hyacks, helping build a winning culture and development pathway that contributed to the school's first-ever provincial football title in 2017.

Team Canada now has the chance to chase success on an even larger stage. For many of the athletes on the roster, this is the biggest football moment of their lives.

A mission rooted in belief and national pride

When asked why supporting Team Canada matters, Sidoo highlighted that the motivation is rooted in opportunity rather than charity.

"When we believe in our athletes, they begin believing in themselves. Confidence is contagious, especially at this level. Sometimes the greatest advantage a young player can have is knowing their country is behind them."

Through the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, funding has assisted with travel, preparation, and performance resources. The foundation logo on Team Canada uniforms serves as a symbol of partnership and national pride.

Momentum continues to build

Whether at the youth, university, or international level, the mission remains consistent: invest in athletes, invest in community, and build opportunity.

About the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation

The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation supports youth, education, community programs, and amateur athletics across Canada by creating access and opportunity for young people. To learn more, visit SidooFamilyGiving.ca.

