CORNWALL, QC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) is proud to announce that it will be conducting a comprehensive Emergency Tabletop Exercise on October 29, 2024, in Cornwall. This initiative underscores SIBC's unwavering commitment to safety and preparedness, ensuring the highest standards are maintained for the communities and stakeholders we serve.

The exercise aims to test and improve the emergency response capabilities of key agencies, focusing on cross-border collaboration in managing hazardous materials incidents. By simulating complex scenarios, SIBC and its partners are proactively enhancing their ability to respond effectively to potential emergencies, thereby safeguarding public safety and the environment.

This tabletop exercise brings together a diverse group of emergency response organizations from Canada, the United States and the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne, highlighting the strong partnerships SIBC has fostered over the years. Participating agencies include the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Cornwall Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Cornwall Fire Services, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, Emergency Management Ontario, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Canada Border Services Agency, New York State Department of Transportation, New York State Police and the Canadian Coast Guard. This collaborative effort emphasizes the importance of coordinated response strategies in the event of cross-border emergencies, particularly those involving hazardous materials.

The exercise is entirely simulated in a theater-style setting and poses no danger to the public. There will be no actual hazardous materials used and no disruptions to bridge traffic or public services.

Participants will navigate a hypothetical situation involving a corrosive liquid spill on the South Channel Bridge. The scenario includes a collision between a tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid and two other vehicles, the coordinated evacuation of bus passengers, environmental impact management and neutralization of the spill while maintaining public safety. This exercise will test inter-agency communication, decision-making processes and the effectiveness of emergency response protocols.

"SIBC is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence," said Marc Chénier, Bridge Director at SIBC. "By collaborating with our esteemed partners, we strengthen our collective ability to respond swiftly and effectively to any potential incidents. This exercise is a testament to our proactive approach in safeguarding the well-being of our communities and the efficiency of cross-border travel."

Please note that media access will not be available during the exercise.

SOURCE The Seaway International Bridge Corporation, Ltd.

For more information: Marc Chénier, Bridge Director, The Seaway International Bridge Corporation, Ltd. [email protected]