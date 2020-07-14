The Search for Toys"R"Us Canada's next Chief Play Officer Is On!

"The Chief Play Officer is one of the most coveted jobs at Toys"R"Us," said Vic Bertrand, President and CEO of Toys"R"Us Canada. "We rely on our CPO to help guide parents and gift-givers with toy reviews, spreading the benefits and wonder of play across the country. If you have a child who is passionate about toys, and who is outgoing and comfortable on camera, we want to hear from you."

The CPO's responsibilities include participating in toy training sessions, and serving as a Toys"R"Us Canada's spokesperson. Other duties include sharing the latest toy trends through online and promotional videos.

The search for the newest CPO comes as Toys"R"Us Canada's current Chief Play Officer, Méganne Dagenais, prepares to retire. Meganne became CPO in 2019, and will continue through the holiday season, when she will share Toys"R"Us Canada's top toy picks.

Parents and legal guardians who think their kid has what it takes to land the coveted role of CPO are encouraged to visit www.toysrus.ca/cposearch to review the official rules and enter by submitting a public link to a short video on a third party social media platform showcasing why the contestant should be Toys"R"Us, Canada's next Chief Play Officer. In the video, contestants should highlight why they are passionate about toys and their favourite toy, gadget or game. Contestants must be between the ages of 10 to 12 years old of age as of July 14, 2020. All eligible videos will be evaluated based on originality, creativity and enthusiasm. Entries must be submitted before 11:59pm EST on September 7, 2020 at www.toysrus.ca/cposearch.

Finalists will be chosen to participate in an online interview and audition with a panel of judges in October 2020. The winner will be selected in November 2020, then announced in January 2021 and awarded a one-year contract as Toys"R"Us Canada's Chief Play Officer. For more details and to view the official rules and regulations, please visit www.toysrus.ca/cposearch.

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"Us Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984. The company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its over 80 stores across Canada and through its e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to its communities, the company focuses its charity efforts on supporting children and their families – whether enhancing resources and services, helping development through play or offering encouragement to seriously ill children. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

