THE SEARCH BEGINS FOR THE NEXT GROUP OF HOUSEGUESTS AS GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CASTING DETAILS FOR BIG BROTHER CANADA SEASON 11

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Calling all Canadians! After a milestone 10th Season of Global TV reality sensation Big Brother Canada, it is time to find the next crop of houseguests! Today, Global and Insight Productions announced that casting is open across the country for Season 11 of Big Brother Canada. Coming to Global in 2023, Big Brother Canada is calling on Canadians to apply at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to take home the crown on one of Canada's most popular reality shows.

Global,Corus Entertainment Inc. (PR Group) Logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"With 10 Seasons of casting under our belt, we know that there is a massive wealth of incredible Canadians ready to bring their fire to Big Brother Canada and our legions of fans," said Arisa Cox, Host and Executive Producer, Insight Productions/Big Brother Canada. "We cannot wait to dive into casting yet another group of future iconic players that will make their mark on the country, and our hearts."

Starting today, Canadians can apply online at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to become a #BBCAN11 houseguest, competing in a series of extreme challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments ever. Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by Big Brother Canada's casting team.

Apply in three simple steps:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2023 and submit their applications by November 11, 2022. For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

While awaiting the next Season, fans can tune into Season 24 of Big Brother, currently airing three nights a week on Global. Watch Big Brother Season 24, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers can also catch #BB24 live and on-demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 11 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd. (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions is known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts and is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer along with Insight's Chairman, CEO and Executive Producer, John Brunton, on BIG BROTHER CANADA. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including Big Brother Canada, The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record), Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble, Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown, and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has also collaborated with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation as executive producers on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Recently announced shows include Eurovision Canada, The Legacy Awards, and Canada's Ultimate Challenge. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook at www.facebook.com/InsightProductions

