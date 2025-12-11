GLOBAL'S DYNAMIC WINTER 2026 SCHEDULE DELIVERS NEW SERIES FROM EVERY GENRE INCLUDING HARLAN COBEN'S FINAL TWIST, CIA, Y: MARSHALS AND AMERICA'S CULINARY CUP ALONGSIDE SURVIVOR SEASON 50

New True-Crime Series Harlan Coben's Final Twist Debuts Wednesday, January 7

Season 4 of Global Original Legal Drama Family Law Premieres Thursday, January 8

CIA, from Executive Producer Dick Wolf, Starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, Launches Monday, February 23

Milestone 50th Season of Canada's #1 Reality Series Survivor Starts Wednesday, February 25*

From Executive Producer Taylor Sheridan, Y: Marshals Starring Luke Grimes Kicks Off Sunday, March 1

America's Culinary Cup, from Executive Producer and Host Padma Lakshmi Is Served Wednesday, March 4

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - This New Year, Global brings suspense, drama, intrigue and a milestone dose of reality to its winter 2026 schedule anchored by season 50 of Canada's #1 reality series Survivor*, premiering Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Global's midseason lineup also boasts a diverse mix of premium content spanning every genre – starting with new true-crime series Harlan Coben's Final Twist launching Wednesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. For the drama lovers and Svensson family devotees, season four of Global Original Family Law returns Thursday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, joining Global's proven slate of hit procedurals is the brand-new Dick Wolf-produced CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, premiering Monday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Action-packed Y: Marshals then debuts Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton from Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. For the foodies and reality competition-inclined, Emmy® Award-nominated Padma Lakshmi serves up America's Culinary Cup kicking off Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

"With more top 20-ranked shows than any other broadcaster so far this fall, including the #1 new comedy DMV, #1 late night show Saturday Night Live and #1 reality series Survivor*, Global adds four of the most-anticipated new midseason shows to its roster of proven hits," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice-President Content and Marketing at Corus Entertainment. "Whether it's the latest Taylor Sheridan-produced series Y: Marshals or Dick Wolf's newest drama CIA, Global's upcoming schedule promises to entertain viewers throughout the coming winter and spring months every night of the week. Plus, Canadians can't wait for the historic 50th season of Survivor, which has aired on Global since it first premiered in 2000."

Continue reading below for a more detailed look at Global's winter 2026 lineup by genre. For series descriptions of Global's new series and a full list of Global's winter 2026 premiere dates click here.

NEW AND RETURNING UNSCRIPTED TRUE-CRIME, GAME SHOWS AND REALITY SERIES

The New Year on Global starts with the return of two fan-favourite game shows, season 6 of The Wall Monday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and season 2 of Hollywood Squares Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/P

Then, for the true-crime fanatics, new series Harlan Coben's Final Twist debuts Wednesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. From one of the world's best-selling mystery authors, each one-hour episode sees Harlan guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions and lies.

Survivors, ready? Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT marks the historic three-hour premiere of Survivor season 50 on Global featuring castaways spanning from season 1 up to the currently airing season 49. For the first time ever, the game is "In the Hands of the Fans"! The fans will determine key elements through votes, and the players won't know what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island. Following the longest premiere in the series' history, season 50 will continue with action-packed 90-minute episodes each week.

Lastly, acclaimed food expert and TV host Padma Lakshmi returns to the airwaves with America's Culinary Cup Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and will feature an invitation-only cast of the U.S.'s most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more.

NEW AND RETURNING SCRIPTED DRAMAS

Brand-new dramas, from two of TV's greatest producers and hitmakers, are Global's most-anticipated midseason additions starting with Dick Wolf's CIA Monday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new procedural, in an expansion of the FBI universe, stars Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss as two unlikely partners – Colin Glass, a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA agent and Bill Goodman, a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. Then, on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Y: Marshals stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.

Global's slate of returning hit dramas starts with the season 2 winter premiere of Doc Tuesday, January 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, this fall's #1 show on Thursday nights, season 9 of 9-1-1, returns Thursday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT*. Directly after, beloved Global Original legal drama Family Law season 4 premieres Thursday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new season brings cases ranging from rental families, surrogacy gone awry, parental liability and AI companion dolls, all while the dysfunctional Svenssons continue helping other dysfunctional families find their way and navigate their own turbulent personal lives.

In February, Global's winter 2026 schedule kicks into high gear starting with this fall's #1 show on Monday nights, FBI, as season 8 resumes Monday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT*. NCIS-Tuesdays return Tuesday, February 24 with NCIS at 8 p.m. ET/PT, NCIS: Origins at 9 p.m. ET/PT and NCIS: Sydney at 10 p.m. ET/PT, all of which are top 20-ranked series this fall*. Then on Thursday, February 26, back-to-back top 20-ranked crime-solving hits Matlock and Elsbeth return at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT respectively*. This fall's #1 Friday night show, and one of the season's top-ranked new series, Sheriff Country, resumes its inaugural season Friday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT*. Friday night's #2 series this fall, Fire Country, follows at 9 p.m. ET/PT that night*. Then, on a new day and time, Sunday, March 1 sees the season 2 return of Watson at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

RETURNING ACCLAIMED COMEDIES

The laughs begin on Global this New Year with the season 5 return of Emmy® Award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary Wednesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, the laughs continue with the season 51 return of Canada's #1 late night show Saturday Night Live Saturday, January 17 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, promising more A-list hosts and musical guests to be announced*. Before then, don't miss the final two episodes of the year featuring host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen on Saturday, December 13 and host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher on Saturday, December 20 (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT).

Then, Monday, February 23 sees the The Neighborhood's final season resume at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by this fall's #1 new comedy DMV at 8:30 p.m*. Lastly, top 20-ranked Ghosts season 5 is back on Thursday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT*.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

