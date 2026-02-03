HOME TO CANADA'S TOP LIFESTYLE AND FACTUAL SPECIALTY NETWORKS*, CORUS GREENLIGHTS NEW ORIGINAL CONTENT, AND TOUTS INTERNATIONAL SALES EXPANSION

The Company's Continued Commitment to Canadian Content Includes Seven Upcoming Canadian Original Series Including Three New Greenlights

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment celebrates Home Network and Flavour Network being Canada's #1 and #2 Lifestyle Networks respectively following their inaugural year, alongside The HISTORY® Channel as the nation's #1 Factual Network*. Building on this success and the ongoing commitment to Canadian Original programming, Corus announced today the greenlight of the new Home Network series Property Pursuit and Season 2 of Beer Budget Reno, as well as a new A+E Global Media co-production, Countdown to Zero Hour for The HISTORY® Channel. These titles join a slate of previously announced Canadian original titles premiering later this year. Additionally, over the past year alone, Corus Studios sold 1,771 episodes – representing 1,682 hours of content – into international markets. Together, these achievements underscore Corus's dedication to delivering leading lifestyle and factual specialty content that resonates with audiences and advertisers in Canada, and around the world through Corus Studios.

"As home to Canada's leading lifestyle and factual specialty networks*, Corus continues to invest in purposeful commissions that audiences want while delivering meaningful value for advertisers," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing. "This strategy is working: with a mix of new and established talent, and series concepts beloved by Canadians, Corus' lifestyle services are firmly in the Top 20, with Home and Flavour ranking as the #1 and #2 lifestyle networks in Canada*. Alongside that domestic success, Corus Studios' catalogue of premium content is in high demand internationally, supported by an ever-expanding group of global partners."

Home Network

Home Network has established itself as Canada #1 lifestyle network* showcasing the very best in home design, renovation and real estate content. Continuing its commitment to Canadian talent and storytelling, the network has commissioned two new projects, with four additional Canadian titles set to premiere this year. Home Network also recently announced its early winter premieres, and its catalogue of content is streaming exclusively on STACKTV.

In the brand-new series Property Pursuit (20x60) homeowners are ready to level up! From cramped condos to starter homes that no longer fit, this series will follow everyday people chasing their next big move up the property ladder – from their first place to their dream space. Property Pursuit is more than choosing a property. It's about the meaning behind every move. These homes mark milestones, celebrate ambition, and launch new chapters. The journey ends with a powerful before and after moment that reveals how far the homeowners have come in square footage, in lifestyle, and in life. Property Pursuit is produced by MEM in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Fan-favourite series Beer Budget Reno (10×60) will also return for a second season, with filming beginning this spring. The new season will see host Kristen Coutts deliver more transformational renovations for those who've been told their dream home is out of reach. Everyone has a vision for their space, but for many, that dream quickly fades when the quotes start rolling in. Kristen believes no budget is too small. Armed with a toolkit of creative, money-saving hacks, she specializes in turning tired, outdated spaces into fresh, functional homes. Beer Budget Reno is produced by Proper Television, a Blue Ant Studios company, for Home Network and A+E Global Media.

This spring, heartwarming new series Life is Messy (8x60) will follow designer/realtor Kortney Wilson and contractor Kenny Brain as they help overwhelmed homeowners tackle the most chaotic households. Life is Messy is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Renovation Resort will also premiere its third season (8x60) this spring, with Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler heading to the lake to enlist four all-new contractor-designer duos to battle it out and create one-of-a-kind vacation homes in just eight weeks. Scott and Bryan serve as co-hosts and judges, with some help from surprise guests judges, deciding which winning pair receives a game-changing $100,000 prize and the coveted title of Renovation Resort Champions. Renovation Resort is produced by MEM in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Coming later this year, House of Ali (8x60) returns for a second season, with luxury designer Ali Budd and her team taking on more epic builds and big budget renovations across North America. Under the pressure of tight timelines, stretched supply chains and demanding clients, Ali delivers bespoke and upscale spaces tailored to each homeowner's needs, wants, and whims. House of Ali is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Viewers can also look forward to more Rock Solid Builds. A Top 20 specialty entertainment series during its third season***, it returns for Season 4 (8x60) following Randy Spracklin and his team who bring heart, community, and tough renovations in Newfoundland's notoriously harsh weather and rugged terrain. Rock Solid Builds is produced by Cineflix in association with Corus Studios for Home Network.

Flavour Network

Flavour Network quickly became beloved by audiences, establishing itself as Canada's #2 lifestyle network*, and delivered Top 20 entertainment specialty programs**. These include standout acquisition title Kitchen Nightmares – the #2 lifestyle series**, and Canadian originals Halloween Bakeshop – #1 lifestyle freshman series**, Top Chef Canada – the #1 Lifestyle specialty program**, Big Burger Battle, and Holiday Bakeshop. Early winter premieres were recently announced, and the brand's full catalogue of content is also available to stream exclusively on STACKTV.

The HISTORY ® Channel

The HISTORY® Channel is Canada's #1 factual network*, continuing to broaden its reach with younger audiences tuning into its slate of engaging programming. Upcoming new co-production Toronto Airport Uncovered (10x60) will bring viewers behind the scenes at Toronto Pearson International Airport, revealing how they keep passengers and planes moving during the brutal Canadian winter. Toronto Airport Uncovered is produced by Arrow Media and Cantina Media, a Serial Maven Studios company, for The HISTORY® Channel and National Geographic.

The brand also announces Countdown to Zero Hour, a newly greenlit co-production that will unravel the sequence of events that transform ordinary days into catastrophes, both natural and man-made. Each episode plunges viewers into the heart of situation: volcanic eruptions, nuclear meltdowns, shipwrecks, floods, infernos and earthquakes that shattered cities and stunned people everywhere. With dramatic archival footage, expert and survivor accounts, cutting-edge AI recreations and immersive sound design, the series reconstructs disasters as if you were there from the first moments to the terrible event and its aftermath. Countdown to Zero Hour is produced by Cream Productions for The HISTORY® Channel and A+E Global Media.

International Content Sales

In addition to its ongoing investment in premium original programming for the domestic market, Corus' content sales powerhouse, Corus Studios continues to reach global audiences. In the past year alone, 1,771 episodes - representing 1,682 hours of content - were sold internationally.

Key catalogue titles sold over the past year include Crime Beat Season 6, Big Burger Battle, Love Club: Moms, Renovation Resort Season 2, Repossessed, and Scott's Vacation House Rules Season 6. New titles available to the international market include Building Baeumler, Crime Beat Season 7, Halloween Bakeshop, Holiday Bakeshop, Renovation Resort Season 3, and Rentovation.

Corus' original content team driving its slate of lifestyle and factual series is led by Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios, Lynne Carter, Director of Original Programming, and Debbie Brown and Dora Fong, Production Executives for Flavour Network, Home Network and The HISTORY® Channel.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit corusstudios.com. For more information on sales of Corus Studios content, please contact: Rita Carbone Fleury, Corus Studios Worldwide Sales.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 STD (9/1/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed until 12/14/2025, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG. **Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 STD (9/1/2025 to 12/21/2025) – confirmed until 12/14/2025, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), min 3+ airings, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG excluding sports. ****Source: Numeris PPM Data, Rock Solid Builds S3 (9/1/2024 to 10/20/2024) – confirmed data, Total Canada, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG – excluding sports networks, 3+ airings, A25-54 AMA(000).

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

