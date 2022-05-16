TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Scotiabank Women Initiative® (SWI) today announced it has increased its commitment to deploy capital to women-owned and women-led businesses in Canada to $10 Billion by 2025. Building on its initial $3 Billion deployment, which was fulfilled ahead of schedule last year, the program has further enhanced its contribution which today is over $4 Billion in capital deployment.

"We've seen incredible success and growth in The Scotiabank Women initiative in its first three-years, with over $4 billion in capital deployed to date and thousands of women engaged across Canada," says Dan Rees, Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking. "In response to the pandemic, we surpassed our original commitment early, as we helped women entrepreneurs transition to a virtual environment during unprecedented economic challenges. With a renewed $10 Billion commitment, we are furthering the Bank's mission to advance women-led businesses, which are essential components to the recovery of the Canadian economy."

The Scotiabank Women Initiative has accomplished many key milestones since inception, including:

As part of its increased commitment, The Scotiabank Women Initiative will continue to help women in more ways to pursue their best professional and financial futures by providing unbiased access to capital and tailored solutions, bespoke specialized education, holistic advisory services, and mentorship.

