VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ in collaboration with Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) is pleased to announce the launch of Season 3 - The Builders - of The Go-To: For Entrepreneurs in the Know, an 8-part podcast series providing free and accessible education to women entrepreneurs across Canada.

The Builders features interviews with women entrepreneurs who are 'building' businesses with a big vision. Their stories provide an insider's look into businesses at critical stages of growth to provide concrete advice for women entrepreneurs.

Topics to be covered throughout Season 3 The Builders include:

Fundraising

Building Partnerships

Digital Marketing Best Practices

Asking for Help

Protecting Your Mental Health

Goal Setting and Operational Planning for Growth

Expert Advice on Exporting and Distribution Strategy

How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

"The goal of The Scotiabank Women Initiative is to provide women entrepreneurs access to education – in all forms," says Sloane Muldoon, Senior Vice President, Retail Performance and Advisory Board Member of The Scotiabank Women Initiative. "This includes providing first-hand insight into experienced business practices, while also giving women entrepreneurs a platform to tell their stories for others to learn from. The latest season of The Go-To delivers meaningful content that will help women entrepreneurs stretch their thinking and gain new perspectives from savvy business leaders."

The new season, which has a particular focus on those who are rebuilding their business and have their sights set on growth, is released at a time when women-led businesses continue to face added challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with The Scotiabank Women Initiative once again to produce Season 3 of The Go-To podcast," says Paulina Cameron, CEO, The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs and host of The Go-To. "This season we dive deep into conversation with 'The Builders' – Canadian women entrepreneurs who are building businesses with big vision, building products and services we all admire, and building strong communities of impact."

The Go-To: For Entrepreneurs in the Know is a bi-weekly podcast available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Play and more, and at www.fwe.ca/thegoto and scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative and how you can join visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative is a comprehensive program to help advance women-owned and women-led businesses across Canada through three key pillars: Access to Capital, Mentorship and Education. Since launching in December 2018, The Scotiabank Women Initiative has achieved several notable milestones. In September 2019, the Bank committed to deploy three billion dollars in capital to women-led businesses in its first three years. The program has engaged more than 2,000 women through our Boot Camps and group mentorship sessions across Canada. We formed The Scotiabank Women Initiative Advisory Board of Scotiabank executives, who provide expertise to help women grow their businesses through facilitated small group mentorship sessions and we developed an online Knowledge Centre for self-directed learning. For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Forum for Women Entrepreneurs

Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) is a Canadian charity that educates, mentors and connects women entrepreneurs to be wildly successful. With a mission to leave no woman behind, FWE reached over 5000 women in the 10 months of the pandemic alone and continues to grow the community of women and allies coming together to ensure women entrepreneurs not only survive, but thrive.

Through its programs, FWE supports women who are venturing into new business opportunities or ready to ramp up and grow their existing business. Since its inception 19 year ago, FWE has curated over 2,300 Mentor pairings, counts 750+ E-Series Alumnae, has educated and supported 940+ women with Pitch for the Purse, and supported 79 women in accessing capital through Money Moves.

More importantly, when you help a woman entrepreneur through FWE, she will go on to create 10 more jobs and grow her revenue by over 30% each year. Although 50% of new businesses fail after the first 5 years, women who are educated and mentored by FWE are beating the odds stacked against them and are 3 times more likely to still be in business than the Canadian average. Learn more at www.fwe.ca.

SOURCE The Bank of Nova Scotia

For further information: For media enquiries only: Stephanie Cangelosi, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-816-5453; Anne McLean, The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs, [email protected], 604-368-0283

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

