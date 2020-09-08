This year the Prize celebrates its 27th anniversary. The longlist for the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize is:

The longlist was selected by an esteemed panel of five judges: Canadian authors Mark Sakamoto (Jury Chair), Eden Robinson and David Chariandy, British-Canadian novelist, Tom Rachman and literary critic for The Guardian, Claire Armitstead.

Of the longlist, the jury wrote:



"In this tumultuous year, the jurors took the responsibility bestowed upon us by the Scotiabank Giller Prize most seriously. We were determined to find the most powerful pieces of fiction published this year. And, despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, we experienced an embarrassment of riches. Exquisite prose has emerged from many parts of Canada and multiple walks of life; and we have filled our months with witty, intense, and achingly beautiful stories. We are proud of the collection of books that has emerged from our lengthy debates; and we believe that this longlist is but one clear reflection of the talent and global relevance of Canadian writers. To the nominees, we offer our sincere gratitude and our heartfelt congratulations."

Quotes

"In this most turbulent year, the jury has rallied together. They've read and re-read diligently, attended endless conference calls and Zoom meetings and have created a list of books that will stand the test of time. These books deserve to be read and read widely."

-Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize

"Throughout these challenging times, the written word continues to play an important role in the lives of many. The 14 longlisted authors of the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize provide an escape, to a place where only a book can take a reader. Scotiabank is proud to continue our relationship with the Prize in support of Canada's talented writers and congratulates the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize longlist."

-John Doig, Executive Vice President, Retail Distribution, Scotiabank

The Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist will be announced on Monday, October 5 at 10 a.m. ET on www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/live, the Scotiabank Giller Prize Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter.

Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take place digitally this fall, on a date to be announced. Hosted by Jael Richardson, it will be an hour of readings, questions and answers, and will take you inside the minds and creative lives of the writers on the 2020 shortlist.

For more information, please visit: www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/news-events/events-and-important-dates/

Watch the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize on Monday, November 9, at 9 p.m. (11:30 AT, 12 midnight NT) on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

About the Prize

The Giller Prize, founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, highlights the very best in Canadian fiction year after year. In 2005, the prize teamed up with Scotiabank who increased the winnings 4-fold. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists. The award is named in honour of the late literary journalist Doris Giller by her husband Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch, who passed away in August 2017.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, the world's largest creator and distributor of audiobooks, is committed to supporting talented Canadian authors and narrators and is proud to be the exclusive audiobook sponsor of the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ: AMZN), is the leading provider of premium digital spoken audio content, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible was created to unleash the emotive music in language and the habituating power and utility of verbal expression. Audible content includes more than 375,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

