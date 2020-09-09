The Scotiabank Charity Challenge presents the "Home Stretch" in support of Canadian Charities

"Scotiabank's commitment to supporting communities remains strong and through the Home Stretch presented by the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, we have designed three days of exciting programming for Canadians in an effort to raise awareness and funds for participating charities," says Mike Tasevski, executive champion of Scotiabank's six races and Vice President of Global Sponsorship at Scotiabank. "Now, more than ever, is a time for us to unite as one."

The virtual three-day event will feature information about all the registered charities, as well as compelling digital programming, including a speaker series featuring Canadian hockey great and Scotiabank teammate Natalie Spooner, Olympic marathoner Krista Duchene and Dr. Greg Wells. There will also be a limited screening of the documentary, The Mindfulness Movement, courtesy of Hot Docs.

Annually, Scotiabank sponsors six race events across Canada, which all feature the Scotiabank Charity Challenge: Banque Scotia 21K de Montreal; Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon; Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon; Scotiabank Calgary Marathon; Scotiabank Vancouver Half Marathon; and the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.



With all six races moved to a virtual format, Home Stretch aims to close some of financial gaps experienced by charities.

Scotiabank has offered the Scotiabank Charity Challenge since 2003 and since that time, has helped to raise $80 million for participating charities. The program provides a simple and effective way to support local causes that make a big difference in people's lives. Participating charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all transaction and credit card fees.

To donate or learn more about Home Stretch presented by the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, please visit: Homestretch.scotiabankcommunity.com.

