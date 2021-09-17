The Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Celebrates Returning to an In-Person Road Race with the 2021 Hybrid Race Event

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The 57th edition of the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon takes place this weekend with participants raising money for 60 local charities as part of the Scotiabank Charity Challenge.

Canada's longest running marathon, The Scotiabank Calgary Marathon went hybrid this year, offering participants the opportunity to run virtually or in-person on Sunday, September 19, 2021. This hybrid running event features the 50km Ultra, Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, Centaur Subaru 21.1km, Jugo Juice 10km, GoodLife Fitness 5km Walk & Run and the Scotiabank Kids Marathon. Virtual marathon participants were given the entire month of September to complete their event. The race month will welcome 5,000 participants across all distances.

"We are a community that cares deeply about health, wellness and longevity and our team has been working diligently for months to safely bring this important city event back," says Kirsten Fleming, executive director of Run Calgary. Adding "We have made many modifications to the event and are confident we can deliver a safe outdoor community event for participants to reach their physical and fundraising goals."

The Scotiabank Charity Challenge is a turnkey fundraising program that provides a simple way for racers to support the local charity of their choice. Participating charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all transactions and credit card fees.

For a complete list of 2021 charities participating in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, please visit the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon's website.

How can you get involved?

Register for an event: Register for Scotiabank Calgary Marathon on the event website until Saturday September 18 at noon or in person at Package Pick Up at: The Grandstand, Stampede Park (3 St S.E.)

Register for Scotiabank Calgary Marathon on the event website until at noon or in person at Package Pick Up at: The Grandstand, Stampede Park (3 St S.E.) Fundraise: Once registered, sign up for the Scotiabank Charity Challenge and raise funds for a participating official charity.

Once registered, sign up for the Scotiabank Charity Challenge and raise funds for a participating official charity. Share: Share your story behind why you support your charity, using #RunScotia, #RunCalgary and #ScotiaCharityChallenge

Share your story behind why you support your charity, using #RunScotia, #RunCalgary and #ScotiaCharityChallenge Donate: Visit the Scotiabank Charity Challenge to select an official charity and make a one-time donation.

Everything you need to know about Race Day and following the race, can be found on the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon website.

Please note, there are parking restrictions in effect from Saturday September 18 at 6 p.m. until Sunday September 19 at 3 p.m. and road closures beginning Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. Please use this interactive map to plan your route and consider leaving your car at home on Sunday September 19.



About Run Calgary

Run Calgary is Alberta's premier race organization and a not-for-profit organization that raises $1 million annually for local charities. In addition to its marquee event, the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Race Weekend, Run Calgary plans and executes 10 other small to large events annually and sees some 25,000 finishers. Through its school programs, free events and charity races, Run Calgary gets people of all ages and abilities moving and is dedicated to promoting healthy active living that is accessible to all.



About the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon

A race for every age and ability, Alberta's Best Road Race in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017, 2018 includes the 50K Ultra, Scotiabank 42.2K, Centaur Subaru 21.1K, the Jugo Juice 10K, the Goodlife Fitness 5K Family Walk & Run and the Scotiabank Kids Marathon. The event brings in $7 million annually to the local economy and gives back through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, scholarship programming and the Earn Burn and Learn School Contest.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

