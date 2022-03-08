TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Science Teachers'Association of Ontario (STAO) welcomes the announcement of the release of the new elementary science and technology

curriculum by the Ontario Ministry of Education. The changes update the curriculum expectations for Ontario students from grades 1 to 8.

"It is vitally important that Ontario's curriculum keeps up-to-date with the rapid changes in scientific and technological developments," said Nina Saini, President of STAO. "This pandemic has created unusual challenges for teachers, parents, students and for governments. However, it has also reminded us of the critically important role that science and technology play in our everyday lives." For example, the

development of new COVID vaccines, assessment of their efficacy and safety, and the public's understanding of their value have brought science and technology to the forefront of our lives over the past year and may have inspired students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

"The new Ontario elementary science and technology curriculum focuses on the content required to ensure students develop essential STEM skills and global competencies that will allow them to solve problems encountered by our society," said Ms. Saini. "Some of today's students will want to pursue careers in fields of science and technology that we can't even imagine today, but what is key is that students understand scientific concepts and ways of thinking. By learning how to use the design process to address real-world issues, students will be well prepared for whatever the workforce of the future presents."

STAO applauds the Ministry of Education's efforts to update the science and technology curriculum to keep it relevant for students in the 21st century and beyond. Our volunteers are excited to work cooperatively with all stakeholders by developing resources and sharing methods to successfully implement the new curriculum and fulfilling STAO's mission to support excellence in science teaching.

The Science Teachers' Association of Ontario, a volunteer-driven organization, has been in existence for over 130 years, and now has over 4250 members representing both large and small schools from across the province. Over the years, through its creation and distribution of high-quality professional resource materials and its annual conferences, STAO has helped to equip its members with the tools they need to effectively deliver curricula in both elementary and secondary schools.

SOURCE Science Teachers’Association of Ontario (STAO)

For further information: To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Nina Saini, President, Science Teachers' Association of Ontario, (613) 327-1512, [email protected]