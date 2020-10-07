The Schulich Foundation launches a $250,000 donation-matching campaign on behalf of the North York Harvest Food Bank

Every month, 16,000 people turn to NYH for help to put food on their tables, that number increasing by nine percent after 2018 and dramatically more so during this pandemic. While NYH had to close more than half of its network in March and cease many of its volunteer activities, there was a 75% increase in demand compared to the same period last year. With the help of Schulich's new campaign, NYH is creating pre-packed food hampers for families in need and will distribute 3000 a week.

"COVID-19 has impacted everyone one way or another and we have seen firsthand the struggles our community faces," says Ryan Noble, Executive Director of NYH. "Over the past eight months, we have seen a surge in demand for emergency food and many have come to rely on North York Harvest for support. That is why we are so grateful for the contributions and leadership of The Schulich Foundation, one of our most loyal supporters, who's providing this match and rallying the community to help those in need. If you're thinking of donating funds to North York Harvest, now is the time because your donation will double."

The Schulich Foundation has worked with NYH for two decades now. "Together, we'll provide double the love, strength and support during this crisis by bringing food and hope to the most vulnerable in our community," says Judy Schulich.

FAQ: A Thanksgiving Food Hamper for People in Need



How can the public help?

Financial donations to North York Harvest Food Bank will be doubled until November 30, 2020 . Donations may be made at http://bit.ly/DonateNorthYorkHarvest.

What's in the hamper?

A selection of high-quality nutritious staples for families, including tuna, beans and lentils, pasta, cereal and canned fruit and vegetables.

Who's making the hamper?

The North York Harvest Food Bank was founded in 1986 and currently distribute emergency food to the community through a network of 40 agencies.

Who needs the hamper?

A growing number of families: NYH served nearly 9,000 households in August alone.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for NYH's help by 75%.

How many hampers will this campaign create?

At a cost of $15 each to prepare, NYH needs to prepare at least 3,000 hampers to families in need each week.

What else does the North York Harvest Food Bank do?

Provide support in food procurement and logistics for non-profits in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

(GTA). They train Ontario Works recipients with new skills and provide job opportunities in partnership with the Learning Enrichment Foundation.

Not simply a food bank, NYH is a community wealth builder, investing in North York's future.

