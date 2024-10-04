North York Harvest Food Bank Partners with Canadian Tire Corporation to Expand Leadership in Logistics Program

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The North York Harvest Food Bank (NYHFB) announces its partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC). Together they are championing the 'Leadership in Logistics' program to provide innovative training and employment opportunities to those struggling with food insecurity.

The Leadership in Logistics program at NYHFB is a four-week paid internship that equips participants with essential skills in warehouse logistics, inventory management and forklift operations, empowering them to secure stable jobs. As a sponsor of the program, CTC offers successful graduates full-time, entry-level positions in Warehouse Worker or Material Handler roles at Canadian Tire distribution centres.

By combining practical training and direct access to employment, the Leadership in Logistics program is transforming lives while helping CTC recruit skilled and qualified applicants to support their hiring needs. Since its launch in 2023, more than 80% of participants have successfully completed the program and have secured full-time employment.

"Toronto is facing an unprecedented crisis of affordability, poverty, and food insecurity. North York Harvest is seeing record levels of food bank usage. We understand that free food is only a temporary fix and that traditional charitable models fall short of solving prolonged food insecurity. We have consistently advocated for a holistic approach to supporting individuals struggling with poverty towards truly sustainable livelihoods.

This partnership demonstrates how a charity and a for-profit business are together to foster lasting and sustainable change in our community."

– Ryan Noble, Executive Director, North York Harvest Food Bank

To hear participant testimonials and learn more about the Leadership in Logistics program, please visit here.

About North York Harvest Food Bank

North York Harvest is a unique organization. Since our inception, we have been at the forefront of addressing immediate food needs while simultaneously advocating for long-term solutions to food insecurity and poverty. Our strategy intertwines emergency food access, innovative social enterprise solutions, and strong advocacy; this supports individuals and families in need but also tackles the systemic issues that perpetuate poverty. We are fostering a more inclusive and resilient economy that works for everyone.

