MONTREAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - For the third quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, which ended on January 3, 2026, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) has reported net income of $525.2 million, an $11.1 million or 2.2% increase from the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Results in brief

Overall dollar sales rose 1.6% to $1.433 billion. At 70.7 million litres, volume sales were down 1.4%.

Sales in the SAQ's store and specialized centre network were up $1.7 million or 0.1% compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, while the related volume sales dropped 2.1 million litres or 3.6%.

Dollar sales in the wholesale grocer network increased $21.4 million or 16.8% compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, with the related volume sales rising 1.1 million litres or 8.3%.

Government revenues totalled $943.1 million, a $25.8 million increase compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The goods and services tax (GST) break during the third quarter of the preceding fiscal year accounted for $12 million of this increase. The amounts payable to the Quebec treasury totalled $774.2 million, with another $168.9 million destined for the federal government.

The SAQ continues to implement initiatives aimed at supporting its performance while maintaining rigorous cost management adapted to sales, in a constantly changing environment marked by declining sales.

Net income

$525.2 million +2.2%



Sales



$1.433 billion +1.6%



Gross margin

$727.7 million +3.4% Ratio of net expenses to sales

13.2%* 14.1% 13.5% in Q3 2024-2025

*Excluding non-recurring expanses related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system.

Detailed results

Store and specialized centre network (permit holders, agency stores and other customers)

Dollar sales in this network totalled $1.285 billion, a $1.7 million or 0.1% increase.

Volume sales fell 2.1 million litres or 3.6% to 56.4 million litres.

Totalling $41.5 million and accounting for 3.9% of consumer sales, online sales were down 4.2% from the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

The value of consumers' average shopping cart rose 2.1%, going from $67.76 to $69.16.

For consumer sales overall, the average per-litre price increased to $24.34 versus $23.54 for the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Wholesale grocer network

Dollar sales in this network were up $21.4 million or 16.8% to $148.9 million.

Volume sales totalled 14.3 million litres compared with 13.2 million litres for the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, a 1.1 million litre or 8.3% increase.

Sales made to the wholesale grocer network vary from quarter to quarter based on the sequencing of their orders. This accounts for the fluctuations seen from the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

It should be noted that the SAQ acts as a wholesaler to the Quebec grocery and convenience store network. Consequently, the sales made in this network do not necessarily correspond to the sales these establishments made to consumers.

Net expenses

Net expenses totalled $202.5 million compared with $189.7 million in the equivalent quarter of fiscal 2024-2025. Excluding non-recurring expenses related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system, which are estimated at $15.4 million, net expenses decreased $2.6 million or 1.4% on a comparable basis.

Also on a comparable basis, the ratio of net expenses to sales was 13.2% versus 13.5% for the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. If the non-recurring expenses related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system are included, the ratio is 14.1%.

The SAQ's quarterly financial results, including the sales and expense trends for the last five years, will be found in its Q3 financial report (in French only).

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 408 stores and 429 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its nearly 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with close to 40,000 products from more than 6,000 suppliers in 77 countries. In fiscal 2024-2025, the SAQ remitted $2.1 billion to the Quebec treasury and supported some 250 organizations and events while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

For more information, visit the SAQ.COM website, follow us on X @LaSAQ_officiel or view our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Source: Linda Bouchard, Media Relations, SAQ, 514 916-0293, [email protected]; Laurianne Tardif, Media Relations, SAQ, 418 409-2347, [email protected]