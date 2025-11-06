MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite the ongoing strike by its technical and professional staff, the SAQ wishes to reassure its customers: all SAQ stores remain open and ready to welcome clients across Quebec. The SAQ.COM transactional website is also operating normally.

A contingency plan has been implemented to ensure continued operations. Should any disruptions occur, the SAQ will promptly inform its customers and partners to minimize impacts.

The Syndicat du personnel technique et professionnel (SPTP) represents the SAQ's corporate employees, including those working in finance, marketing, and information technology. The SPTP has announced strike days from November 6 to 12 inclusive. The strike does not affect store or warehouse employees.

Negotiations between the parties are actively ongoing. The SAQ remains committed to reaching a satisfactory agreement as quickly as possible.

