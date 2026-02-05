MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As directed by the Quebec government, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) will be selling off, to consumers, various U.S. products whose quality could begin declining as of March 2027. The SAQ will transfer an amount equivalent to the cost of the products sold during the sales period, which could total up to $8.6 million, to Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ), its corporate cause for the last 15 years.

This exceptional measure has been put in place by the Quebec government. The ban on selling U.S. products that do not meet the established criteria and on ordering new U.S. products, issued on March 4, 2025, remains in effect.

The eligible products will be offered for sale beginning February 12, 2026, on SAQ.COM and in SAQ Dépôt stores. A 15% discount will apply to all the products, and those sold at SAQ Dépôt stores will also qualify for the discount usually offered by the banner.

