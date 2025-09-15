MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, which ended on June 21, 2025, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) has reported net income of $307.5 million, a $0.9 million or 0.3% increase from the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Results in brief

Overall dollar sales rose 1.1% to $913.2 million . Volume sales fell 3.6% to 47.8 million litres.

. Volume sales fell 3.6% to 47.8 million litres. Sales in the SAQ's store and specialized centre network were up $18.2 million or 2.2%, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, while the related volume sales dropped 0.7 million litres or 1.7%.

or 2.2%, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, while the related volume sales dropped 0.7 million litres or 1.7%. Dollar sales in the wholesale grocer network decreased $8.4 million or 11.4%, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, with the related volume sales down 1.1 million litres or 14.3%.

or 11.4%, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, with the related volume sales down 1.1 million litres or 14.3%. Government revenues totalled $586 million , a $4.2 million decrease, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The amounts payable to the Quebec treasury totalled $470.5 million and another $115.5 million is destined for the federal government.

, a decrease, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The amounts payable to the treasury totalled and another is destined for the federal government. Faced with a constant changing market and the trend toward lower volumes, the SAQ will continue to implement initiatives aimed at supporting its performance.

Net income $307.5 million +0.3% Sales $913.2 million +1.1% Gross margin $463.9 million +4.3% Ratio of net expenses to sales 16.1%* 17.1% 15.3% in Q1 2024-2025 *Excluding non-recurring charges related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system

Detailed results

Store and specialized centre network (permit holder, agency store and other customers)

Dollar sales in this network totalled $848.2 million , an $18.2 million or 2.2% increase.

, an or 2.2% increase. Volume sales fell 0.7 million litres or 1.7% to 41.2 million litres.

Totalling $22.3 million and accounting for 3.3% of consumer sales, online sales were down 3.5%, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

and accounting for 3.3% of consumer sales, online sales were down 3.5%, compared with the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The value of consumers' average shopping chart increased 1.5%, going from $61.93 to $62.83 .

to . For consumer sales overall, the average per-litre sales price rose to $21.88 , compared with $21.08 for the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Wholesale grocer network

Dollar sales in this network fell $8.4 million or 11.4% to end the quarter at $65 million .

or 11.4% to end the quarter at . Volume sales totalled 6.6 million litres, compared with 7.7 million litres for the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year, a 1.1 million litre or 14.3% decrease.

The decline in first quarter sales in the wholesale grocer network is largely attributable to the high level of orders during the fourth quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

It should be noted that the SAQ acts as a wholesaler to the Quebec grocery and convenience store network. Consequently, the sales made in this network do not necessarily correspond to the sales these establishments made to consumers.

Net expenses

Net expenses totalled $156.4 million , compared with $138.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024-2025. Excluding non-recurrent charges related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system, which are estimated at $11.4 million , the increase in net expenses is $6.9 million or 5% on a comparable basis.

, compared with in the first quarter of fiscal 2024-2025. Excluding non-recurrent charges related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system, which are estimated at , the increase in net expenses is or 5% on a comparable basis. Also on a comparable basis, expressed as a percentage of sales, the ratio of net expenses was 16.1% versus 15.3% for the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. If the non-recurring charges related to the modernization of the curbside recycling system are included, the ratio of net expenses is 17.1%.

The SAQ's quarterly financial results, including the sales and expense trends for the last five years, will be found in its Q1 financial report (in French only).

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 405 stores and 428 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its nearly 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with close to 40,000 products from more than 6,000 suppliers in 77 countries. In fiscal 2024-2025, the SAQ remitted $2.1 billion to the Quebec government and supported some 250 organizations and events while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

For more information, visit the SAQ.COM website, follow us on X @LaSAQ_officiel or view our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Source: Laurianne Tardif, Media Relations, SAQ, 418 409-2347, [email protected]