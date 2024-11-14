The Salvation Army Faces Urgent Need for Volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

SAINT JOHN, NB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is urgently calling on individuals and groups across the Saint John, N.B., area to lend a helping hand this holiday season by volunteering for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Each year, the iconic red kettles stand as a symbol of hope for families and individuals in need, raising vital funds for The Salvation Army's various community programs. With the holiday season fast approaching, the organization is struggling to meet its volunteer requirements and is appealing to the community to sign up and help ensure the success of this important fundraising effort.

"We are currently facing empty kettle shifts," says Lieutenant Jason Brinson, corps officer in Saint John. "These vacancies mean individuals willing to donate cannot do so. With the need greater than ever this Christmas, we encourage everyone to consider donating their time."

Volunteers are needed across Saint John to man the kettles in shopping malls, grocery stores and other public locations. The funds raised through the campaign provide critical assistance for people facing hardship, such as toys through Christmas assistance, feeding programs, youth services, recovery services, and disaster relief. This vital work is only possible through the generosity of donors and the dedication of volunteers who give their time to help those in need.

The Kettle Campaign offers flexible shifts – mornings, afternoons, and evenings – making it easy for anyone with a few hours to spare to get involved. Businesses, sports teams, church congregations, and friend groups are also encouraged to "adopt a kettle" for a day, filling the shifts with employees, family or friends. This flexibility allows volunteers to contribute in ways that suit their schedules while still making a substantial impact.

"No contribution is too small, and every volunteer hour makes a real difference in the lives of your neighbours in need. It is only together that we can give hope today," says Brinson.

For more information on how to get involved today, please contact The Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator at 506-654-2493 or by email [email protected].

When you support The Salvation Army, you are giving hope to thousands of people in need across Saint John and ensuring that the joy of Christmas is possible for families struggling under the increased financial burden of the holiday season.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

For more information, contact: Lieutenant Jason Brinson, Corps Officer/Pastor, Cell: 506-634-7166 ext. 204, Email: [email protected]