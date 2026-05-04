The Salvation Army Thrift Store Unveils "Cerulean Section" at Leslieville Location

Thrift Store invites Torontonians to shop Cerulean inspired by the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, while calling for clothing donations

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As excitement continues following the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is unveiling its exclusive Cerulean Section at its Leslieville location in Toronto, inviting shoppers to embrace the iconic colour inspired by the film. The limited-time Cerulean Section will be activated in store on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, offering fashion enthusiasts a sustainable way to channel their inner Andy Sachs.

Inspired by the unforgettable cerulean monologue from the original film, The Salvation Army Thrift Store's Cerulean Section features a curated selection of pre-loved apparel in every shade of blue, from sky to sapphire. Shoppers are invited to visit the Leslieville Salvation Army Thrift Store to uncover unique, eco-friendly pieces and create their perfect cerulean outfit. This special section will be available for a limited time and while inventory lasts, so fans are encouraged to shop early for the best selection.

"The Cerulean Section offers a creative way to highlight how thrift shopping can be stylish, sustainable, affordable, and meaningful," said Lindsay Robinson, National Marketing and Communications Manager for The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "Initiatives like this help us connect with our communities while reinforcing the positive social and environmental impact of shopping and donating at our Thrift Stores."

Every purchase or donation at The Salvation Army Thrift Store not only contributes to a more sustainable future by giving items a second life, but also helps fund Salvation Army programs and services, including food banks and meal programs, shelter and housing support, addiction rehabilitation, and emergency disaster relief.

Beyond celebrating the return of Andy and Miranda, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is also inviting the community to donate new and gently used clothing, whether it's cerulean or any colour.

The Leslieville Thrift Store, located at 20 Leslie Street, is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with donations accepted daily. For other Salvation Army Thrift Store locations in Toronto and hours of operation, please visit thriftstore.ca.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 98 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on new and gently used clothing and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

www.thriftstore.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations

For further information: Clara Pina, National Communications and Engagement Manager, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 1-855-633-4292, [email protected]