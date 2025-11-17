The Salvation Army Thrift Store Opens Its 15th Location in the Greater Vancouver Area

The new Richmond location offers affordable and sustainable shopping options, strategically located across the streetfrom Richmond Centre Mall.

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Richmond, at 6800 No. 3 Road, on Wednesday, November 19. Strategically located across the street from Richmond Centre Mall, this store marks the organization's 15th location in the Greater Vancouver Area, further expanding its mission of providing affordable, sustainable, and community-driven shopping experiences throughout the region.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store invites the Richmond community to celebrate the grand opening of its new location on Wednesday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

"As more people look for ways to shop responsibly and stretch their budgets, we're excited to open our doors in Richmond," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "This new store is in a prime location that makes it easier for guests and donors to support a great cause--helping fund Salvation Army programs and services that assist those in need right here in the community."

Every purchase and donation made at The Salvation Army Thrift Store directly contributes to the organization's mission of giving hope and transforming lives. Funds generated through the sale of donated items help support local programs such as food banks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addictions, and emergency relief efforts.

"Each store opening is more than an expansion--it's an opportunity to make a difference," adds Troughton. "Together with our donors and guests, we're helping build stronger, more resilient communities, and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone at the grand opening this Wednesday at 10 a.m."

The new Richmond Centre store will offer a wide selection of gently used clothing, household items, electronics, books, and more for everyone. The store will be open for shopping Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and donations are accepted daily.

For a list of accepted donations and hours of operation, visit thriftstore.ca

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

www.thriftstore.ca

