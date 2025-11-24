The Salvation Army Thrift Store Opens Its 40th Store in Ontario

The new Peterborough location will offer a diverse range of affordable clothing and household items, supporting local programs and environmental sustainability.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 81 George St. N in Peterborough, Ontario, on November 27. Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, this milestone marks the organization's 40th store in Ontario, further expanding its commitment to providing affordable, sustainable, and community-driven shopping experiences across the province.

Every purchase and donation made at The Salvation Army Thrift Store directly contributes to the organization’s mission of giving hope and transforming lives. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

"As more people look for ways to stretch their budgets while making sustainable choices, we're thrilled to open our doors in Peterborough," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "This new location will provide an accessible shopping experience for individuals and families while helping fund Salvation Army programs and services that support those in need."

Every purchase and donation made at The Salvation Army Thrift Store directly contributes to the organization's mission of giving hope and transforming lives. Funds generated through the sale of donated items help support local programs such as food banks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addictions, and emergency relief efforts.

"Each store opening is more than an expansion--it's an opportunity to make a difference," adds Troughton. "Together with our donors and guests, we're helping build stronger, more resilient communities, and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone at the grand opening this Thursday at 10 a.m."

The new store will offer a variety of gently used clothing, household items, electronics, art, books, and more for everyone. The store is open for shopping Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and donations are accepted daily. For a list of accepted donations and hours of operation, visit thriftstore.ca.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

www.thriftstore.ca

