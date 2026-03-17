The Salvation Army Thrift Store Opens Its 7th Store on Vancouver Island

The new Sidney store brings affordable, sustainable shopping to the community

VICTORIA, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store announces the grand opening of its newest location in Sidney, in the Greater Victoria Area. The store, located at 2455 Beacon Avenue, will officially open its doors on Thursday, March 19.

Conveniently located in the downtown core, the 4,300 square foot store is the 7th Thrift Store location on Vancouver Island, expanding access to affordable, sustainable, and community-driven shopping options for residents across the region.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store invites the Sidney community to celebrate the grand opening of its new location on Thursday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

"We're thrilled to become part of the Sidney community," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "This new location gives residents an easy way to shop sustainably while supporting life-changing Salvation Army programs and services that make a vital difference in the lives of individuals and families right here at home."

Every purchase and donation made at The Salvation Army Thrift Store directly contributes to the organization's mission of giving hope and transforming lives. Funds generated through the sale of donated items help support local programs such as food banks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction, and emergency relief efforts.

This new store represents so much more than a place to shop--it's a celebration of community," says Troughton. "Every visit to this store--whether to shop or donate--helps us extend hope, dignity, and support to our neighbours. We can't wait to welcome the Sidney community into this new space."

The new Sidney location will open at 9 a.m. for a fun day of thrift shopping for clothing, household items, electronics, books, and more! Regular store hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and donations are accepted daily.

For a list of accepted donations and hours of operation, visit thriftstore.ca.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 97 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

www.thriftstore.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations

For further information: Clara Pina, National Communications and Engagement Manager, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 1-855-633-4292, [email protected]