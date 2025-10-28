The Salvation Army Thrift Store Partners with PUDO to Make Donating Pre-loved Items Easier Across Ontario

Through this new free shipping service, Ontarians can now donate what they no longer need -- simply, sustainably, and at no cost.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store is making it simpler than ever for Ontarians to give back. Through a partnership with PUDO Inc., one of North America's largest e-commerce pickup and drop-off networks, donors across the province can now conveniently ship gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories to The Salvation Army Thrift Store -- completely free of charge.

Donors can even reuse boxes from their online shopping deliveries — up to a maximum size of 8 cubic feet —making it both environmentally friendly and easy to participate. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

This innovative program expands The Salvation Army Thrift Store's reach, offering more people the opportunity to give their pre-loved items a second life while contributing to a more sustainable future. Donors can even reuse boxes from their online shopping deliveries -- up to a maximum size of 8 cubic feet (approximately 2ft x 2ft x 2ft) --making it both environmentally friendly and easy to participate.

"Our partnership with PUDO removes barriers for donors who might not live nearby one of our Thrift Stores," says Tonny Colyn, National Director Business Development and Sustainability at The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "By offering a free shipping service, we're making even easier for people to support their community while extending the lifecycle of usable items."

To participate, donors simply visit www.thriftstore.ca/donation-shipping-in-ontario/ to generate a free shipping label, pack their items, and drop them off at any of more than 500 PUDOpoint Counters across Ontario, located in participating convenience stores, dry cleaners, and drug stores.

"Donations are truly at the heart of what we do," added Colyn. "Each bag of clothing or pair of shoes dropped off through this program helps fund local Salvation Army programs and services that provide food, shelter, and hope to those who need it most."

This partnership reflects The Salvation Army Thrift Store's ongoing commitment to innovation, accessibility and environmental responsibility -- making it easier than ever for Ontarians to give with purpose, protect the planet, and support their neighbours in need.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 80 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

